$390.7 Bn Healthcare IT Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare IT Market by Product (EHR, RIS, PACS, VNA, CPOE, HIE, Telehealth, Healthcare Analytics, Population Health Management, Supply Chain Management, CRM, Fraud Management, Claims Management) End User (Provider, Payer) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare IT market is projected to reach USD 390.7 billion by 2024 from USD 187.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.

The growing volume of patient data, an increase in technological know-how, and demand for quick and efficient healthcare processes and systems are driving the demand for HCIT solutions. Presently, healthcare systems across the globe are focusing on curtailing rising healthcare expenditure while providing quality care. The advent of information technology in the healthcare and life sciences industries has improved process efficiency in healthcare systems.



The healthcare providers solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare IT market, by product and services, in 2018



The healthcare providers segment is expected to dominate the healthcare IT market during the forecast period. This is attributed to government initiatives to improve the quality of patient care and the need to control growing healthcare costs & improve the efficiency of healthcare services. This segment is also expected to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Clinical solutions segment expected to hold largest market share in the healthcare provider solutions market, by type, during the forecast period



The healthcare provider solutions segment is further categorized into clinical and non-clinical healthcare IT solutions. The clinical solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare IT provider solutions market in 2018. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for improved patient safety and patient care, stringent regulations regarding healthcare provider solutions, and the need for integrated healthcare systems.



