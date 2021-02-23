3Chi Releases Faster Acting, Vegan Friendly Delta 8 Gummies

The industry leader in Delta 8 THC products announces the release of an improved version of their best-selling gummies.

The improved formula is also 100 percent vegan, giving more customers a chance to enjoy the unbeatable effects of delta 8, in a fraction of the time.

Both 3Chi flavored blends were included in the change. The watermelon and black raspberry options are sweet as candy and more potent than ever, providing a pop of fruity feel alongside a long-lasting set of delta 8 sensations. Both gummy flavors come in easy-to-use bags of eight and sixteen.

This inclusive move towards a fully vegan recipe ensures more customers are able to access THC relief from a reliable, convenient, and well-tested source.

The change is one of many in a long line of improvements from the industry leader in quality and innovation. The company was the first in the US to offer federally legal delta 8 THC, and it remains the number one online retailer for delta 8 and cannabinoid products. Specializing in hemp-derived extracts, 3Chi offers award-winning formulas for a wide range of needs.

Edibles are among the best ways to enjoy the euphoric effects of delta 8. Their size and absence of smell make them portable and discreet, and each bite can offer powerful relief for six hours or more.

Delta 8 itself is a miracle compound and has enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity due to its ability to act as a more functional alternative to marijuana. Users of delta 8 report far less mental fog, anxiety, paranoia, and lethargy compared to using marijuana, which contains mostly delta 9 THC, the cannabinoid known to give marijuana users the intoxicated feeling.

