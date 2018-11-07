3Cinteractive Partners with GSMA to Deliver World's First RCS Business Messaging Campaign for Mobile World Congress 2019 Attendees

Kicking off with a welcome message and continuing with scheduled mobile broadcasts throughout the week, visitors with capable devices will have the opportunity to access information on events and activities delivered with RCS capabilities including rich cards, carousels and suggested replies and actions. The campaign has broad, international reach running across AT&T, Vodafone, Sprint, and Rogers networks.

The campaign was built using 3C's RCS Engagement Platform—the first, purpose-built platform of its kind designed to simplify the complexities involved in delivering rich, value-driving RCS experiences in a multi-carrier environment. Supporting Universal Profile 2.0 and 2.2 features and connecting to multiple MaaP platforms, the platform is already used to power RCS campaigns for numerous brands.

As global operators continue to launch RCS business messaging capabilities, more and more brands are adopting the technology to delivery richer experiences for their customers, resulting in higher engagement and conversion rates.

3C will be on hand this week showcasing several in-market RCS business messaging use cases at the GSMA Future Network pavilion. To schedule a demo please contact us here.

About 3C:

Fortune 500 companies rely on 3Cinteractive (3C) for its dynamic technical and strategic expertise in mobile technology and solutions. Founded in 2007, 3C has built an unparalleled, cloud-based platform delivering flexibility, security, speed, scale and reliability for its clients.

From delivering information and driving unique one-to-one interactions, to facilitating valuable mobile commerce transactions, 3C builds lasting partnerships based on trusted solutions to deliver measurable business results.

For the past three years, 3C has been working side-by-side with the GSMA and global carriers to develop the MaaP ecosystem to make RCS the preferred channel for enterprise business and delivered the first RCS Business Messaging campaigns in North America in early 2018.

