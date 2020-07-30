3Cloud Acquires Applied Cloud Systems

CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Cloud, a leading Microsoft Azure services firm, today announced that it has acquired Applied Cloud Systems, an award-winning Microsoft consultancy that helps customers adopt and leverage Microsoft cloud technologies.

"3Cloud was founded with the mission to deliver the ultimate Azure experience for our clients and the vision to be the leading Microsoft Azure partner. Our acquisition of Applied Cloud Systems greatly strengthens our ability to deliver on those objectives," said Mike Rocco, 3Cloud CEO and Co-Founder. "We're excited to welcome Applied Cloud Systems' world-class team into the 3Cloud organization. Their deep cloud expertise, especially in Azure with education and leading healthcare institutions, furthers our vision of being the preeminent pure-play Azure services provider in the U.S."

With this acquisition, 3Cloud will form one of the largest and most experienced Azure-focused services firms in the U.S. Additionally, 3Cloud will gain an expanded geographic presence to better serve clients in the Eastern U.S.

"After working together on a number of client engagements, the synergies between our two firms became clear," said Brian Dupper, Applied Cloud Systems CEO. "We both have a commitment to helping clients embrace the cloud and a focus on innovating with Microsoft technologies. We're excited to join 3Cloud on its incredible growth trajectory."

Both firms have strong partnerships with Microsoft and industry-leading Microsoft credentials. 3Cloud was recently named the winner of the Microsoft US 2020 Azure Influencer Partner Award, and Applied Cloud Systems was a finalist for both the Community Response and Education 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. The companies together hold 10 Microsoft Gold competencies and are among a select group of partners worldwide to earn the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP designation (3Cloud) and the Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization in Modernization of Web Applications (Applied Cloud Systems).

"The addition of Applied Cloud Systems' services and expertise will enable 3Cloud to create the most comprehensive set of Azure offerings available in the marketplace," said Jim Dietrich, 3Cloud President and Co-Founder. "With the backing of our new financial partner, Gryphon Investors, we are just beginning our next phase of organic and acquisition-driven growth and look forward to continuing to expand our Azure capabilities and resources to meet our mission of delivering the ultimate Azure experience for our clients."

Alantra LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to 3Cloud and Gryphon Investors. Gryphon Investors completed a majority investment in 3Cloud in June 2020.

About 3Cloud

3Cloud is a "born in the cloud" Gold-certified Microsoft Azure technology consulting firm and Azure Expert Managed Services Provider that provides cloud strategy, design, implementation, and managed services to clients across multiple industries. Founded by former Microsoft technology leaders, 3Cloud combines a team of highly experienced cloud architects and technologists with a strong network of Microsoft sales and engineering relationships to deliver the ultimate Azure experience for clients. 3Cloud is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with offices in Dallas, Texas and supports clients throughout North America and Europe. To learn more, visit www.3cloudsolutions.com.

About Applied Cloud Systems

Applied Cloud Systems is a Microsoft Managed Gold Partner, with a national footprint, that helps customers adopt and leverage Microsoft cloud technologies including Azure, Dynamics 365, Office365, and Power Platform. Applied Cloud Systems holds several Gold and Silver Microsoft competencies and has recently been awarded Microsoft's Application Modernization Specialization. The company was also named a finalist for Microsoft's Community Response and Education 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. Applied Cloud Systems is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.appliedcloudsystems.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors is a leading private equity firm focused on growing and enhancing mid-market companies in partnership with management. The firm has managed over $5 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $100 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with sales ranging from approximately $100 million to $500 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise. For more information, visit www.gryphoninvestors.com.

SOURCE 3Cloud

