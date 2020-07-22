3Cloud Wins 2020 Microsoft US Azure Influencer Partner Award

CHICAGO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Cloud, a leading Microsoft Azure services firm, today announced it has been named the 2020 Microsoft United States Azure Influencer Partner Award Winner. This award recognizes a partner that has excelled in delivering outstanding business value to Microsoft by influencing customer adoption of Azure.

"3Cloud was founded with the mission of delivering the ultimate Microsoft Azure experience for our clients. We're proud to be recognized for our influence on Azure adoption and for bringing that ultimate cloud experience to a growing number of companies across the US," said Mike Rocco, 3Cloud co-founder and CEO. "We are thankful for the opportunity to work alongside Microsoft every day to deliver the full value of Azure for our clients."

Jim Dietrich, 3Cloud co-founder and President, added, "These awards reflect the exceptional Azure expertise of the entire 3Cloud team. We're honored to be recognized for the depth and breadth of our Azure capabilities and our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for clients wherever they are in their cloud journey."

As cloud adoption matures, companies are looking for consulting partners who can go beyond datacenter migration to deliver cloud-native solutions that generate real business and financial value. 3Cloud has developed a comprehensive suite of services, solutions and accelerators to guide companies on their Microsoft Azure journey and help them not only move to the cloud, but fully leverage its potential for technology and business innovation.

About 3Cloud

3Cloud is a "born in the cloud" Gold-certified Microsoft Azure technology consulting firm and Azure Expert Managed Services Provider that provides cloud strategy, design, implementation, and managed services to clients across multiple industries. Founded by former Microsoft technology leaders, 3Cloud combines a team of highly experienced cloud architects and technologists with a strong network of Microsoft sales and engineering relationships to deliver the ultimate Azure experience for clients. 3Cloud is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with offices in Dallas, Texas and supports clients throughout North America and Europe. To learn more, visit www.3cloudsolutions.com.

