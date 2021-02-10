3D Aim Trainer closes new investment round of 1 million euro after strong 1st year

DENDERMONDE, Belgium, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Aim Trainer, founded in July 2019, just announced a new investment round of 1 million euros after an impressive 1st year. As the name suggests, the company's main purpose is to help FPS gamers improve their aim. With a very strong team, world-class investors, and an impressive user base of nearly 700,000 monthly active players, the company is perfectly positioned to become the reference for shooter players and esports athletes worldwide.

Since the official start in July 2019, 3D Aim Trainer has been able to show impressive growth. They've grown the monthly active user base from 125k to nearly 700k in little more than 1 year, while the engagement per player on the platform tripled. During that same period, the team developed and successfully launched a mobile application for both Android and iOS with more than 1 million downloads already and a 4.5 out of 5 stars user rating. Additionally, they have grown the team from the original three founders to 17 FTEs, with more to come in the next months.

The investment will be used for three main purposes: expanding the team, bringing the product to other platforms, and making "aim training" fun. This last part is crucial according to CEO Miquel Matthys. "3D Aim Trainer's mission is to inspire gamers to go next level. We are blessed with an incredible audience of hard-core gamers who are dedicated to improving their aim. But we want to support all gamers around the globe, regardless of their skill level, to get better at what they love doing. For certain users, this means more expert training exercises, challenging targets, and deeper insights into their performance. For others, this means more guidance, a step-by-step approach, and realistic goal setting, to keep motivation high and make aim training rewarding."

The new investment round was led by Freshmen fund, which also participated in the initial angel round of 3D Aim Trainer back in July 2019. "We've been very impressed with the way the team has managed their audience growth while scaling the company and preparing the fundaments for future success," says Steven Spittaels, managing partner at Freshmen. "We strongly believe in tools to improve athlete performance, and 3D Aim Trainer does exactly that on a global scale in one of the most exciting industries. So we are very happy to invest in their future trajectory."

Next to Freshmen, the company was able to bring some impressive new investors on board. Ron Doornink, the former CEO/President of Activision and ex-chairman of Turtle Beach is one of them. "3D Aim Trainer masterfully addresses the desire of gamers to improve their skills. Gaming has changed. Esports is now generally recognized as a sport. And as with every competitive activity, people want to get better and outperform others. -- Whether a beginner or a pro, 3D Aim Trainer does exactly that."

Another key investor that participated is Jean-Bernard Moens who's currently First VP of Gaming and Business at King, the company behind Candy Crush. As part of King's management, his main focus is the performance of Kings' games, the delivery of new games, and the continuous improvement of the company's operations. Before joining King, Jean-Bernard was a co-founder of McKinsey Solutions.

About 3D Aim Trainer

3D Aim Trainer helps shooter players to reach their maximum potential by offering a training environment and exercises to help them practice their aim. The use of the platform is completely free. Gamers can make unlimited use of the training levels, training insights, and player benchmarks. This allows them to systematically improve their aim and monitor their progress. 3DAT supports all major competitive FPS games like Valorant, CS:GO, Rainbow 6, Apex Legends, and Overwatch, as well as Third Person Shooter games like Fortnite. The game is currently available on PC (www.3daimtrainer.com), Android and iOS.

