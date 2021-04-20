3D at Depth Delivers Subsea LiDAR Metrology to Support North Sea Project

3D at Depth Inc. completed a series of 31 metrologies at eight locations on the Equinor Snorre Expansion Project. Tweet this

Subsea 7, a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the energy industry, contracted 3D at Depth's U.K. office to conduct metrologies as part of the company's installation campaigns for Pipeline Bundle systems. Each location required metrology measurements for multiple parallel spools which would be installed as single cassettes between the Pipeline Bundles to wellheads and manifolds. The flexibility of Subsea LiDAR (SL) technology and its workflow allowed for a smooth integration into the project, and every SL 3D data set was easily exported into standard formats for measurement, quality control, visualisation, and analysis.

Throughout the project, Subsea LiDAR scans were completed in 8-10 hours providing operational cost savings compared with alternative technologies. In addition, multiple Subsea LiDAR 3D point cloud data sets were combined with terrestrial LiDAR scans using a workflow developed by 3D at Depth to provide robust quality control measures.

The combination of terrestrial and subsea point cloud data allowed the team to derive inferred metrology results for the production manifold hubs which would be installed subsea during later campaigns. 3D at Depth's SL point clouds were then subsequently used during the spool design process and for cassette spool clash assessments, providing confidence the installations would be successful.

Overall, 3D at Depth's SL technology generated 3D data sets that contributed to a smooth installation of the cassette spools. The client also received a high-quality digitisation of their subsea assets. This capability of SL technology provides additional value as the oil and gas industry continues to make offshore field digitalisation a priority.

"We were excited to be part of such an important project," stated Ian Ellis, Operations and Client Lead Europe, Africa and the Middle East, 3D at Depth, Ltd. "Our track record in the industry extends beyond the value of traditional metrology data collection survey programs. Subsea LiDAR's capabilities are built around the quality and repeatability of the 3D Data sets that the technology delivers on a consistent basis. Our patented systems produce information that empowers installation engineers to have the confidence in the measurements, so they can challenge the boundaries of new installation designs to reduce risk and production downtime."

3D at Depth was contracted during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The flexibility of Subsea LiDAR technology to integrate easily into any survey program allowed for a safe, efficient, and on-time mobilisation. 3D at Depth was recently featured in Oil and Gas Offshore's podcast hosted by Andy Lash. Link Here. 3D at Depth Remote Sensing.

3D at Depth, Inc. provides advanced subsea LiDAR (SL) laser systems, survey support services, and 3D point cloud collection, visualization, and analysis solutions to help clients optimize marine, underwater and offshore survey campaigns. Precise, repeatable, millimetric 3D point clouds acquired through patented SL laser technology allow clients to "measure in 3D and manage in 4D" to increase operational efficiencies and reduce downtime. The Company's locations in Australia, Europe, and the United States support customer survey operations around the world. For more information and a broader listing of services visit us at www.3datdepth.com and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter @3DatDepth.

