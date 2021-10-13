3D at Depth Receives New Patent “Underwater Optical Metrology System” from U.S. Patent Office Expanding Its Portfolio to Include Seven Issued Patents

Carl Embry, Chief Executive Officer, 3D at Depth, stated, "The award of this patent reinforces the strength of our technical service offering. In order for our clients to provide safe and reliable operations, they require accurate measurements and monitoring of their underwater assets. By using our survey services along with our advanced subsea LiDAR (SL) laser systems, we can reliably provide them with precise, repeatable and millimetric 3D point clouds, thus ensuring fast, accurate measurements."

Through the combination of optical and acoustic technologies, 3D at Depth's LiDAR can be used across the life cycle of the field from installation to decommissioning. The granting of this new patent benefits 3D at Depth in ensuring that its Subsea LiDAR (SL) technology and solutions continue to lead the field in providing precise measurement in underwater metrology for the foreseeable future while expanding and future proofing applications in the subsea LiDAR market. The patent award is part of a larger portfolio that demonstrates 3D at Depth's achievements and contributions in developing subsea and surface measurement solutions to drive innovation and support customer requirements.

"Since we first commercialized subsea LiDAR in 2014, minimizing time and increasing efficiencies for our customers' offshore operations was a key driver in our innovations," stated Neil Manning, Chief Operating Officer, 3D at Depth. "Our Subsea LiDAR's field-proven benefits are now used across the energy and maritime sectors from offshore oil and gas to nuclear and renewables. These patents remain a cornerstone of a new generation of optical survey subsea measurement technology."

About 3D at Depth

3D at Depth, Inc. provides advanced subsea LiDAR (SL) laser systems, survey support services, and 3D point cloud collection, visualization, and analysis solutions to help clients optimize marine, underwater and offshore survey campaigns. Precise, repeatable, millimetric 3D point clouds acquired through patented SL laser technology allow clients to "measure in 3D and manage in 4D" to increase operational efficiencies and reduce downtime. The Company's locations in Australia, Europe, and the United States support customer survey operations around the world. For more information and a broader listing of services, visit us at www.3datdepth.com and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter @3DatDepth.

Press Contact: Alma Alling, +1 (713) 966-6779, https://www.3datdepth.com

SOURCE 3D at Depth

Related Links

https://3datdepth.com

