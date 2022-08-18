3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market, Segmented by Distribution Channel and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast 2021-2026 - Technavio

Top Key players in 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market are covered as:

Camtek Ltd.

CyberOptics Corp.

GOSPEL electronic GmbH

Juzi Technology

Koh Young Technology Inc.

Machine Vision Products Inc.

MEK Europe BV

Mirtec Co. Ltd.

Mycronic AB

Nanotronics

The 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment market will be affected by the advancements in the PCB manufacturing process. Apart from this, other market trends include combining 3D AOI equipment with other inspection equipment, and the development of 3D AOI compliant with industry 4.0.

In addition, increasing adoption of smart devices, growing electronic content in automobiles, rising international trade deals, and trade tensions will augment market growth over the forecast period as well. Buy Sample Report.

3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel

3D inline AOI



3D offline AOI

By Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The regional distribution of 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment market industries are considered for estimating the performance of the International Market. The market analysis will cover the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment market research report shed light on the foremost regions: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment market?

3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment market research report presents critical information and factual data about the 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment market study.

Related Reports:

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The metal forming machine tools market share is expected to increase by USD 4.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77%.

Geared Motors and Drives Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The geared motors and drives market share is expected to increase by USD 6.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85%.

3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 653.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.99 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Camtek Ltd., CyberOptics Corp., GOPEL electronic GmbH, Juzi Technology, Koh Young Technology Inc., Machine Vision Products Inc., MEK Europe BV, Mirtec Co. Ltd., Mycronic AB, Nanotronics, Nordson Corp., OMRON Corp., PARMI Co. Ltd., Saki Corp., Stratus Vision GmbH, Test Research Inc., Viscom AG, ViTrox Corp. Berhad, Wencor Group LLC, and ZhenHuaXing Technology Shenzhen Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 3D inline AOI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on 3D inline AOI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on 3D inline AOI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on 3D inline AOI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on 3D inline AOI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 3D offline AOI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on 3D offline AOI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on 3D offline AOI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on 3D offline AOI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on 3D offline AOI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Camtek Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Camtek Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Camtek Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Camtek Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 CyberOptics Corp.

Exhibit 92: CyberOptics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: CyberOptics Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: CyberOptics Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 GOPEL electronic GmbH

Exhibit 95: GOPEL electronic GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 96: GOPEL electronic GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: GOPEL electronic GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 Juzi Technology

Exhibit 98: Juzi Technology - Overview



Exhibit 99: Juzi Technology - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Juzi Technology - Key offerings

10.7 Koh Young Technology Inc.

Exhibit 101: Koh Young Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Koh Young Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Koh Young Technology Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Machine Vision Products Inc.

Exhibit 104: Machine Vision Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Machine Vision Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Machine Vision Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 MEK Europe BV

Exhibit 107: MEK Europe BV - Overview



Exhibit 108: MEK Europe BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: MEK Europe BV - Key offerings

10.10 Mirtec Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Mirtec Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Mirtec Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Mirtec Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Mycronic AB

Exhibit 113: Mycronic AB - Overview



Exhibit 114: Mycronic AB - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Mycronic AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Mycronic AB - Segment focus

10.12 Wencor Group LLC

Exhibit 117: Wencor Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: Wencor Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Wencor Group LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio