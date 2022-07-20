3D Bioprinting for Tissue and Organ Regeneration Market worth $424.3 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global 3D Bioprinting for Tissue and Organ Regeneration Market By Type (Magnetic 3D Bioprinting, Laser-assisted Bioprinting, Inkjet 3D Bioprinting, and Microextrusion 3D Bioprinting), Application (Clinical Applications, Research Applications, Drug and Medical Research, and Others) - Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global 3D bioprinting for tissue and organ regeneration market is expected to reach US$ 424.36 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Bioprinting in three dimensions, a process of biomaterials production based on additive manufacturing, is a new and productive strategy in the medical and pharmaceutical areas. This technique has been a pioneer in making artificial multicellular tissues/organs due to its capacity to generate regenerative tissues and organs. 3D printing is a promising method for fabricating implants because it permits the construction of implants with complicated internal structures and high resolution using medical data sets. Pre-bioprinting, Bioprinting, and post-bioprinting are the three primary processes that make up the 3D bioprinting process. The output construct from 3D Bioprinting keeps its cell viability and function, making it suitable for research and development (R&D) in a variety of medical fields.

Increased focus on R&D investment and technological improvements for producing customized products are only a few of the factors anticipated to show considerable growth of the global 3D Bioprinting for Tissue and Organ Regeneration Market over the forecast period. Increased use of 3D printing in aesthetic procedures and advancements in 3D Bioprinting is also anticipated to support the growth of the 3D Bioprinting for the Tissue and Organ Regeneration market throughout the course of the forecast period. Additionally, there is a significant need for organ transplants among patients and medical professionals, and the newly developed 3D bioprinting technologies have a promising future in bridging this gap. Stem cell research is likely to increase, and 3D bioprinting awareness is predicted to rise, providing lucrative potential for industry participants.

A number of pharmaceutical firms are rapidly utilizing 3D bioprinting goods and technologies to find and develop new drugs. 3D Bioprinting enables pharmaceutical companies to test medications more affordably and safely than the conventional drug testing procedure. The use of 3D Bioprinting has increased as people's understanding of this technology has grown, particularly in the cosmetics sector. However, During the forecast period, strict government regulations, high treatment costs, and difficulty obtaining reimbursements and coverage for these therapies are anticipated to restrain the worldwide market growth.

In the forecast period, North America will hold the most significant market share for 3D Bioprinting for the Tissue and Organ Regeneration Market globally. North America has a sizable portion of the global market for 3D Bioprinting for the Tissue and Organ Regeneration Market due to large-scale public and private investments in the development of these technologies, their rapid adoption rates, and the presence of prominent industry participants in the area. A large number of clinical trials in North America may be attributed to the presence of research institutes engaged in the discovery of novel therapies, the presence of leading market participants with significant U.S. presence, and the accessibility of cutting-edge technologies.

Major market players operating in the 3D Bioprinting for Tissue and Organ Regeneration market include BIOLIFE4D, Organovo, Celllink, Aspect Biosystems, Cyfuse Biomedical, TeVido Biodevices, Digilab, Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, TRS – Tissue Regeneration Systems, Nscrypt, Inc, EnvisionTEC, MedPrin, Nano3D Sciences, Rokit, Cellbricks, REGEMAT 3D, Allevi, Poietis, and T&R BIOFA.

Key developments in the market:

In March 2022 , CELLINK, a BICO Company, introduced the BIO CELLX, a revolutionary technology that automates 3D cell culture operations using pre-validated protocols. The BIO CELLX expands on CELLINK's impressive bioprinting portfolio by combining tried-and-true technologies, such as the patented Clean Chamber, with novel approaches for high-precision dispensing, automatic nozzle priming, and effortless mixing of hydrogels and cells to produce a system for repeatable and high throughput model generation.

Poietis announced that their laser-assisted 3D bioprinting approach has been granted a third patent. The business has recently invented a 4D bioprinting process in which tissue self-organization is programmed by CAD-designed starting tissue architecture. Thus, the functioning of the 3D bioprinted tissues is enhanced. In April 2019 , Orgenesis Inc. stated that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Digilab Inc. to create a technique and system for automating the synthesis of three-dimensional living cellular structures and tissues. Under the terms of the Agreement, Orgenesis had the exclusive right to co-develop the method and systems necessary for its therapeutic cooperation initiatives, as well as the right to utilize, market, and distribute the novel cell printer systems and related goods.

Market Segments

Global 3D Bioprinting for Tissue and Organ Regeneration Market, by Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Magnetic 3D Bioprinting

Laser-assisted Bioprinting

Inkjet 3D Bioprinting

Microextrusion 3D Bioprinting

Global 3D Bioprinting for Tissue and Organ Regeneration Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Clinical Applications

Research Applications

Drug and Medical Research

Others

Global 3D Bioprinting for Tissue and Organ Regeneration Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America 3D Bioprinting for Tissue and Organ Regeneration Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe 3D Bioprinting for Tissue and Organ Regeneration Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific 3D Bioprinting for Tissue and Organ Regeneration Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America 3D Bioprinting for Tissue and Organ Regeneration Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa 3D Bioprinting for Tissue and Organ Regeneration Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

