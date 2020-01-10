3D Bioprinting Industry Study, 2019-2025 - Leading Players are Organovo Holdings, 3D Systems, CELLINK, Stratasys, and CollPlant

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Bioprinting Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D bioprinting market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include rising incidences of lifestyle-oriented diseases and massive demand for organ & tissue transplants.



For instance, as per the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), in the US, 36,528 organ transplants were performed in 2018. As of January 2018, more than 113,000 people are waiting for organ transplantation. A limited number of organ donors has also contributed towards the growth of the 3D bioprinting market. According to the US Department of Health & Human Services, in every 10 minutes, an individual is added to the national transplant waiting list. The growth in the waiting list of transplants has created a potential for the 3D bio-printed implants and organs.



The global 3D bioprinting market is segmented on the basis of technology and application. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into extrusion-based, laser-based, inkjet-based and others. Extrusion-based technology is expected to hold a significant share in the global 3D bioprinting market. Further, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into drug testing and development, 3D cell culture, tissue and organ regeneration, and others. Drug testing and development is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market.



The global 3D bioprinting market geographically covers the analysis of four major regions; North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and RoW. North America dominated the global 3D bioprinting market in 2018. A rise in the demand for organ transplantation along with reasonably higher patient disposable income and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are some of the key drivers for the regional growth of the market.



Moreover, the market is fragmented in nature with the presence of several players. Some of the key players operating in the market include Organovo Holdings, Inc., 3D Systems Corp., CELLINK AB, Stratasys Ltd., and CollPlant Ltd. The market players are teaming up with universities and research institutes that work on grafting as well as organ regeneration technologies. In 2015, Organovo Holding Inc. participated in Cantor Fitzgerald Inaugural Healthcare Conference with an aim to increase awareness related to their current activities in 3D bioprinting market.



