3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.36% by 2026|Driven by Rising Incidence of Cardiac Diseases & Growth of Insurance Providers| Technavio

3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our 3D cardiac mapping systems market report covers the following areas:

3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving growth in the 3D cardiac mapping systems market are the rising incidence of cardiac diseases and the growth of insurance providers. The incidence of heart diseases is increasing in developed as well as developing countries. The prevalence of heart valve diseases is also rising due to the increased life expectancy in the elderly population. Heart valve disease is one of the most serious and common valve diseases and is likely to increase with advancing age. Thus, the growing prevalence of heart valve diseases, such as CHD, aortic stenosis, and mitral heart valve diseases, is likely to increase the demand for heart disease treatment devices, including 3D cardiac mapping systems, and drive market growth. With the increasing number of hypertension cases globally, the number of Medicare providers such as hospitals and clinics is growing. The rise in the number of cardiac disease cases increases the volume of treatment procedures that include disease diagnosis and cardiac surgeries. This increases the number of cardiac ablation procedures, which increases the demand, sales, and use of 3D cardiac mapping systems in the market.

However, the lack of trained electrophysiologists and cardiologist surgeons will be a major challenge for the 3D cardiac mapping systems market during the forecast period. The reasons for this declining interest appear to be multiple. The number of coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) operations, a mainstay of the specialty, decreased by 28% between 2015 and 2020, whereas the number of claims for cardiac stent placement, a procedure performed by cardiologists and not cardiac surgeons, increased by 121%. Students are not opting for cardiology specialty, and medical seats are not getting filled. The steady drop in CABG rates since 2017 has been accompanied by a 38% decline in Medicare reimbursement for the operation and an increase in the difficulty that the recent graduates of cardiothoracic surgical programs have encountered in finding jobs after their training.

3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Contact 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems



Non-contact 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The 3D cardiac mapping systems market share growth by the contact 3D cardiac mapping systems segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technological advances of these systems offer well-established magnetic and impedance mapping, high-density mapping with enhanced accuracy, and simultaneous recording of a large number of electrograms (EGMs) with a very high spatial resolution. Hence, the demand for these systems is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

will be significant for revenue generation. Technological advances of these systems offer well-established magnetic and impedance mapping, high-density mapping with enhanced accuracy, and simultaneous recording of a large number of electrograms (EGMs) with a very high spatial resolution. Hence, the demand for these systems is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for 3D cardiac mapping systems in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The high prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias will facilitate the 3D cardiac mapping systems market growth in North America over the forecast period.

3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist 3d cardiac mapping systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 3d cardiac mapping systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3d cardiac mapping systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3d cardiac mapping systems market vendors

3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 444.5 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.98 Performing market contribution North America at 44% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Acutus Medical Inc., APN Health LLC, BioSig Technologies Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Catheter Precision Inc., CoreMap Inc., EPMap-System GmbH, Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Kardium Inc., and Sichuan Jinjiang Electronic Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Contact 3D cardiac mapping systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Contact 3D cardiac mapping systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Contact 3D cardiac mapping systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Contact 3D cardiac mapping systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Contact 3D cardiac mapping systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Non-contact 3D cardiac mapping systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Non-contact 3D cardiac mapping systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Non-contact 3D cardiac mapping systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-contact 3D cardiac mapping systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-contact 3D cardiac mapping systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 85: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 86: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 88: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 APN Health LLC

Exhibit 90: APN Health LLC - Overview



Exhibit 91: APN Health LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: APN Health LLC - Key offerings

10.5 BioSig Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 93: BioSig Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: BioSig Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: BioSig Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG

Exhibit 96: BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG - Overview



Exhibit 97: BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG - Key offerings

10.7 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 99: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 CoreMap Inc.

Exhibit 104: CoreMap Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: CoreMap Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: CoreMap Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 107: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 108: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 110: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 112: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 113: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 115: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.11 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 117: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 118: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 120: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.12 MicroPort Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 122: MicroPort Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: MicroPort Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: MicroPort Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: MicroPort Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

