3D Cell Culture Market: 15.08% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Application (cancer and stem cell research, drug discovery and toxicology testing, and tissue engineering and regenerative medicine) and Geography | Global Forecast to 2026

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

The 3D cell culture market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as R&D investments to compete in the market.

3D Biotek LLC- The company is a privately held company headquartered in the US. It is a regional company, with limited information regarding its financials and limited information regarding its employee strength is available. Its revenue from the global 3D cell culture market contributes to its overall revenues along with its other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company. The company offers 3D Cell Culture products such as 3D cell culture devices.

3D Cell Culture Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Cancer and Stem Cell Research



Drug Discovery and Toxicology Testing



Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

Key 3D Cell Culture Market Statistics:

Market growth 2022-2026: USD 1.28 billion

Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.69%

YoY growth (%): 15.08%

Performing market contribution: North America at 41%

at 41% Key consumer countries: US, Canada , Germany , UK, and China

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on one of the key market drivers and their impact on the 3D Cell Culture Market.

Increase in infectious diseases: There have been several cases of spread of virus infections such as Ebola, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), swine flu, Zika, and Lassa fever, which are considered global pandemics. In addition, in 2020, a large population across the world was affected by COVID-19. Similarly, the first case of Ebola was recorded in 1976 in Congo . This has led to the R&D of antiviral drugs, cell-based therapies, and vaccines by using cell culture methods. The preference for cell-based vaccines has increased because the process produces vaccines in the shortest amount of time as it is not dependent on an egg supply or limited by the selection of vaccine viruses that are adapted for growth in eggs. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

The Report Also Covers the Following Areas:

3D Cell Culture Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D cell culture market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 3D cell culture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3D cell culture market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3d cell culture market vendors

3D Cell Culture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.69% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3D Biotek LLC, BICO Group AB, CN Bio Innovations Ltd., Corning Inc., Elveflow, Emulate Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Hamilton Bonaduz AG, InSphero AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, PromoCell GmbH, QGel SA , REPROCELL Inc., Synthecon Inc., SynVivo Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TissUse GmbH, and MIMETAS BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Cancer and stem cell research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cancer and stem cell research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cancer and stem cell research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cancer and stem cell research - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cancer and stem cell research - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Drug discovery and toxicology testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Drug discovery and toxicology testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Drug discovery and toxicology testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Drug discovery and toxicology testing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Drug discovery and toxicology testing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3D Biotek LLC

Exhibit 89: 3D Biotek LLC - Overview



Exhibit 90: 3D Biotek LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: 3D Biotek LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Corning Inc.

Exhibit 92: Corning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Corning Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Corning Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Corning Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 InSphero AG

Exhibit 96: InSphero AG - Overview



Exhibit 97: InSphero AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: InSphero AG - Key news



Exhibit 99: InSphero AG - Key offerings

10.6 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 104: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 105: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 107: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.8 REPROCELL Inc.

Exhibit 109: REPROCELL Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: REPROCELL Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: REPROCELL Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Synthecon Inc.

Exhibit 112: Synthecon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Synthecon Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Synthecon Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 115: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 TissUse GmbH

Exhibit 120: TissUse GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 121: TissUse GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: TissUse GmbH - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

