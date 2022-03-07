3D Cell Culture Market: 15.08% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Application (cancer and stem cell research, drug discovery and toxicology testing, and tissue engineering and regenerative medicine) and Geography | Global Forecast to 2026

Mar 07, 2022, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D Cell Culture Market value is set to grow by USD 1.28 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 15.69% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio
Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies
The 3D cell culture market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as R&D investments to compete in the market.
- 3D Biotek LLC- The company is a privately held company headquartered in the US. It is a regional company, with limited information regarding its financials and limited information regarding its employee strength is available. Its revenue from the global 3D cell culture market contributes to its overall revenues along with its other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company. The company offers 3D Cell Culture products such as 3D cell culture devices.
3D Cell Culture Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Application
- Cancer and Stem Cell Research
- Drug Discovery and Toxicology Testing
- Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
Key 3D Cell Culture Market Statistics:
- Market growth 2022-2026: USD 1.28 billion
- Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.69%
- YoY growth (%): 15.08%
- Performing market contribution: North America at 41%
- Key consumer countries: US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Key Market Drivers
Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on one of the key market drivers and their impact on the 3D Cell Culture Market.
- Increase in infectious diseases:
- There have been several cases of spread of virus infections such as Ebola, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), swine flu, Zika, and Lassa fever, which are considered global pandemics. In addition, in 2020, a large population across the world was affected by COVID-19. Similarly, the first case of Ebola was recorded in 1976 in Congo. This has led to the R&D of antiviral drugs, cell-based therapies, and vaccines by using cell culture methods. The preference for cell-based vaccines has increased because the process produces vaccines in the shortest amount of time as it is not dependent on an egg supply or limited by the selection of vaccine viruses that are adapted for growth in eggs. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.
The Report Also Covers the Following Areas:
3D Cell Culture Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D cell culture market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the 3D cell culture market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the 3D cell culture market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3d cell culture market vendors
|
3D Cell Culture Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.69%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 1.28 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.08
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3D Biotek LLC, BICO Group AB, CN Bio Innovations Ltd., Corning Inc., Elveflow, Emulate Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Hamilton Bonaduz AG, InSphero AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, PromoCell GmbH, QGel SA , REPROCELL Inc., Synthecon Inc., SynVivo Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TissUse GmbH, and MIMETAS BV
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Cancer and stem cell research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Cancer and stem cell research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cancer and stem cell research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Cancer and stem cell research - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cancer and stem cell research - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Drug discovery and toxicology testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Drug discovery and toxicology testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Drug discovery and toxicology testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Drug discovery and toxicology testing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Drug discovery and toxicology testing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 3D Biotek LLC
- Exhibit 89: 3D Biotek LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 90: 3D Biotek LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: 3D Biotek LLC - Key offerings
- 10.4 Corning Inc.
- Exhibit 92: Corning Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Corning Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: Corning Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: Corning Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 InSphero AG
- Exhibit 96: InSphero AG - Overview
- Exhibit 97: InSphero AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: InSphero AG - Key news
- Exhibit 99: InSphero AG - Key offerings
- 10.6 Lonza Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 100: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Merck KGaA
- Exhibit 104: Merck KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Merck KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: Merck KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 107: Merck KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: Merck KGaA - Segment focus
- 10.8 REPROCELL Inc.
- Exhibit 109: REPROCELL Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: REPROCELL Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: REPROCELL Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Synthecon Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Synthecon Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Synthecon Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Synthecon Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Exhibit 115: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 TissUse GmbH
- Exhibit 120: TissUse GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 121: TissUse GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: TissUse GmbH - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist
Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
Exhibit 126: Research methodology
Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 128: Information sources
11.5 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations
