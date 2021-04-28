3D Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Eastern Europe to Grow by USD 209.62 Million|Technavio
Apr 28, 2021, 07:05 ET
NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe is poised to grow by USD 209.62 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of 3D CAD in the civil and construction industry.
The 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe analysis includes end-user and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing role of 3D CAD in packaging machinery as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The 3D computer-aided design (CAD) market in Eastern Europe covers the following areas:
3D Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Eastern Europe Sizing
3D Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Eastern Europe Forecast
3D Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market in Eastern Europe Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3D Systems Corp.
- ANSYS Inc.
- Autodesk Inc
- CAXA Technology Co. Ltd.
- Constellation Software Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- IronCAD LLC
- PTC Inc.
- Siemens AG
- ZWSOFT Co. Ltd.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Applicant Tracking Systems Market in the US- The applicant tracking systems market in the US is segmented by end-user (technology, healthcare, financial services, retail, and others) and deployment (cloud-based and on-premises). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Research and Development Outsourcing Services Market- The research and development (R&D) outsourcing services market is segmented by end-user (automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, semiconductor, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025.
- Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025
- Aerospace and Defense - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Russian Federation - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025
- Turkey - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025
- Poland - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025
- Greece - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025
- Rest of Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3D Systems Corp.
- ANSYS Inc.
- Autodesk Inc.
- CAXA Technology Co. Ltd.
- Constellation Software Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- IronCAD LLC
- PTC Inc.
- Siemens AG
- ZWSOFT Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/3d-computer-aided-design-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
https://www.technavio.com/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=bw&utm_campaign=t35_week16_2020_cotact_us&utm_content=IRTNTR43813
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article