3D IC Market to Reach USD 22.30 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 16.6% | Reports And Data

NEW YORK, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D IC market is expected to reach USD 22.30 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. 3D ICs (Integrated Circuits) provide technical and economic enhancements in efficiency, architecture design, form factor, power, cost, time-to-market, and risk, and thereby drives the market demand. 3D integration has the potential to escalate integration density provides the prospective to considerably diminish interconnect delays and enhance performance of the system considerably. Additionally, the reduced wire length particularly that of the clock network, reduces the power consumption of circuits. Further, the technology offers a flexible means to achieve the heterogeneous SoC (System on Chip) design by the integration of distinct technologies, comprising memory and logic circuits, mixed-signal and radio frequency (RF) components, and optoelectronic devices, among others, onto different dies of a 3D IC.

A surge in demand for smart devices, such as smartphones and tablets, is fuelling the growth of the market. 3D IC allows for more sophisticated integrations, comprising of multi-axis accelerometers, microphones, and gyroscopes, for smartphones. The introduction of 5G services and devices, along with increasing demand in countries such as India, Russia, and Indonesia, would propel the demand for smartphones. Further, e-commerce companies, including Amazon and Flipkart, among others, pull customers with special discounts on smartphones, and, in turn, drive the market demand. The global smartphone shipments are estimated to add up to about 1.48 billion units in the year 2023.

However, high costs associated with 3D ICs, as well as concerns owing to thermal issues resulting from high-level integration, may hamper the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a shock to both demand and supply across the globe. It is estimated the semiconductor industry would witness a decline of 5.0% to 15.0% in the current year as compared to 2019. The consumer electronics and the automotive sector are amongst the hardest hit end-user industries for 3D ICs. The lack of movement, owing to mandatory lockdown, has led to a decline in the sales of automotive, as well the consumer electronics product, which, in turn, is pulling down the demand for 3D ICs.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By application, memory contributed to the largest market share in 2019. 3D ICs allow high-bandwidth memory, attributed to the offering of wide bus width between the integrated memory and the microprocessor. Also, it removes the constraint of off-chip pin counts, and consequently can considerably increase memory bandwidth.

By type, true 3D ICs are expected to grow at a faster rate of 17.1% in the forecast period. True 3D IC allows a reduction in the demand for 3D packaging, owing to its several benefits, including high speed, low power dissipation, small form factor, and low cost.

By Industry vertical, the IT & telecommunication industry held the largest market share in 2019. A majority of the technological developments in the 3D IC is primarily in the telecommunications sector for use in communication devices, owing to the increasing requirement for lighter, smaller, energy-eï¬ƒcient, and more-powerful ICs.

The market in the North American market held the second-largest market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 16.0% in the forecast period. The escalating demand for 3D ICs from various industry verticals, including IT & telecommunication, consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare, among others, will be a major factor driving market growth in this region. In the healthcare sector, 3D ICs find usage in smaller hearing aids, visual aids, and heart monitors, among other devices with intelligent electronics and sensors, to help people in interacting with the surrounding environment. Increasing healthcare expenditure in the region is likely to drive the growth of the market.

Key participants include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, ASE Group, STMicroelectronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Broadcom Ltd., Amkor Technology, United Microelectronics Corporation, and Xilinx Inc., among others.

In December 2018 , Intel revealed Foveros, Intel's new 3D packaging technology, which would enable direct stacking of complex and different logic chips on top of each other by enabling logic-on-logic integration.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global 3D IC market on the basis of application, type, industry verticals, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Memory

LED

MEMS

Sensor

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

3D Stacked ICs

True 3D ICs

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

IT & Telecommunication

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Benelux



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of Latin America

MEA

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East and Africa

