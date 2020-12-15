3D Media Unveils Data-Digitizing Tool for Manifest Enterprise AR Platform from Taqtile

SEATTLE / THIBODAUX, La., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Media, a leading developer of custom virtual and augmented reality solutions for manufacturing, military, and industrial applications, has developed a new tool to capture and process operating procedure data. The new patent-pending AI application automatically extracts data from standard operating procedures – SOPs – commonly prepared as part of the process for repairing and maintaining complex equipment. Automating the extraction of key data and incorporating it directly into the Manifest® platform from Taqtile saves organizations time and money, and increases service accuracy.

In many industries, the most commonly used file format for storing SOPs is Adobe PDF. This time-intensive method of manually tracking and accessing form-based information can cause delays, result in inaccuracies, and suffer from human error. The new 3D Media data-extraction tool replaces these form-driven processes by rapidly incorporating key information directly into the Manifest AR platform, increasing efficiencies, improving the overall accuracy of repairs, and supporting critical maintenance of industrial equipment conducted by frontline personnel.

"We've partnered with Taqtile on numerous deployments of its Manifest system and have consistently recognized the bottleneck traditional document-based systems can cause for our customers," stated Daryl Roy, CEO of 3D Media. "Our new AI tool accurately scrapes data from PDFs and integrates it into Manifest, improving the performance of frontline workers in multiple industries, including the military, oil and gas, and power-generation. And as the AI tool matures, it learns the structure of the documents to more quickly capture key data and more effectively incorporate it into Manifest."

The intuitive design of the Manifest platform delivers the ability to leverage the expertise of knowledgeable frontline personnel, empowering other members of the staff to perform complex tasks more safely, efficiently, and accurately. The addition of the 3D Media data-extraction tool complements powerful Manifest features enabling remote experts to provide accurate, real-time direction to frontline staff through the platform's shared, augmented environment.

The inspiration for 3D Media to develop the new tool occurred while working with a branch of the U.S. military. Over the course of the project, 3D Media authored lengthy SOPs with multiple steps. It became clear these complex, form-based procedures were a bottleneck for accessing the appropriate expert subject matter through Manifest. Based on this need, 3D Media developed the tool, greatly increasing the efficiency of capturing and leveraging SOP data within Manifest.



"3D Media is adding exceptional value to the Manifest AR platform by automating and digitizing operating procedures commonly stored as PDFs," said Mr. Kelly Malone, Taqtile's Chief Customer Success Officer. "Innovative applications like this 3D Media tool advance the usability of Manifest and make frontline users more efficient and more effective."

The new tool from 3D Media can be purchased as part of individual Manifest deployments. For more information or to schedule a demo, email 3D Media at [email protected].

About Taqtile

Taqtile, winner of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the Mixed Reality category, builds enterprise software that leverages augmented reality to make Everyone an Expert, capturing the unique knowledge of company experts and sharing that knowledge with `frontline workers. By virtually transporting the knowledge of experts when and where it's needed, sometimes under the most urgent circumstances, Taqtile customers enhance operational capabilities and improve performance. The Manifest platform allows company experts to easily document and record tribal knowledge, and distribute it across an entire workforce, enabling less experienced operators to easily follow instructions and complete complex tasks safely and consistently. For more information on Manifest, please visit

About 3D Media

3D Media provides custom virtual and augmented reality solutions for industrial, government, and marketing application. 3D Media designs, develops, and implements virtual reality training simulators for oil and gas, power generation, and petro-chemical industries. Company simulators mitigate risk and increase training retention. The 3D Media team consists the world's best VR developers, 3D artists, and programmers, working together to create exact replicas of working facilities. https://3dmedia.io/

