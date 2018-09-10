3D Printed Clothing Designer Julia Daviy Debuts First Ever 3D Printed Collection for Women Within the U.S. That Is Wearable Day-to-Day at NYFW

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Proudly piloting in a new era of fashion 3D printing designer Julia Daviy, (http://juliadaviy.com/ ), debuted at September 6th 2018 The Fashion Meet Technology NYFW event, the first ever 3D printed wearable full clothing collection for women. Previous 3D printed pieces released by designers are known for hard materials, with ultra-sophisticated designs that cannot be worn for anything other than photo shoots, on the runway, or fashion publicity events. Daviy's collection is distinctive in the fact that the pieces are not chunky, too futuristic, or unusual. Her 3D printed fashion collection is the first ever to be released within the U.S. that not only uses the technology of large printing format but also displays a true everyday clothing look that is functional, fabulously delicate and wearable for women.

The Fragility Dress- Julia Daviy The Lace Mini Skirt- Julia Daviy

Julia Daviy prints each piece of clothing in 2-4 parts using large-scale printing technology with the majority of her collection being printed on the industrial large-format FDM 3D printers using TPU materials. She also experiments with flexible resin and SLA technology which permits her to print complex design shapes easily with almost no post processing. Her predecessors in the 3D printed fashion game are known for printing with small-scale printers, cutting, splitting and gluing multiple times over, thus assembling their piece of clothing from many small separate parts. For Julia, her large printing format means a minimum of handwork and post-processing, with the highest level quality of 3d printed fashion in the industry. Single-handedly producing all three stages of 3D printing herself. Including designing the pieces from scratch. Printing her pieces using large-scale technology, mainly using 2 technologies of 3d printing - FDM and SLA, and assembling her clothing pieces using the tech of manual 3D printing, all without threads and glues.

Taking over 300 hours to create, highlights within "The Liberation Collection" include:

The Polka Dot Exoskeleton Dress: Inspired by exoskeletons of sea urchins, Julia Daviy created a ready-to-3d-wear classic dress with 3-dimensional polka dots, which are pretty similar to the round barbed in the closer look.

The Parametric Coral Pleated Dress: Inspired by sea reefs and especially by Fungia Coral, Julia Daviy created a dress, which despite its parametric structure and being 3d printed looks like a real wearable dress for cocktail parties or special occasions.

The Parametric Skin Suit: Julia used the 3-dimensional pattern similar to a snakeskin and parametric lines of different height, inspired by the shapes of Fungia Coral and sea animal species skin patterns.

The Pure Nature Suit: The suit is super flexible. It's lining made from premium eco-friendly fabric produced from recycled fishing nets.

The Lace Mini Skirt: The world's first 3D-printed lace skirt. Inspired by the shapes of coral reef and a skirt from one of the most popular looks of Carrie Bradshaw.

The Fragility Dress: Made from a peace (Ahimsa) silk organza fabric and was decorated by 3-dimensional pattern similar to spines of sea urchins.

The Parametric Black Ocean Dress: 3D-printed manually, 3-dimensional and made from mixed filaments - flexible tpu and flexible biodegradable PLA. The elements of bra zone as the shoal of jellyfishes, and the shape of the dress is similar to a sea star body architecture.

The Black 3D-printed Bodysuit / Swimming Suit: Made with a lining made from premium eco-friendly swimming spandex fabric (made from recycled fishing nets).

Made with a lining made from premium eco-friendly swimming spandex fabric (made from recycled fishing nets). The Pink Coral Neon Skirt: The 3-dimensional patterns are inspired by coral reef fishes are grey and have different heights. So the skirt slightly changes the body architecture.

The 3D printing process has the potential to be less energy intensive and wasteful than existing clothing manufacture techniques. About one-third of all the fabric we make is thrown away. Also, every year millions of animals are killed for their skins. The suffering inflicted by industrial farming techniques for the production of leather is impossible to avoid. Julia's first mission with 3D printing has been to create a replacement for leather. Her current collection includes one of the most popular items of leather clothing - a biker jacket - made from a 3D printed material that is not just as good as, but in many characteristics, far exceeds animal sourced leather.

