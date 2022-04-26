3D-Printed Composite Materials Market size to grow by USD 150.06 Mn | Superior properties of composite materials to boost market growth | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The 3D-printed Composite Materials Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3D Systems Corp.

AREVO Inc.

Arkema SA

BASF SE

CORE Industrial Partners LLC

Cosine Additive Inc.

CRP Technology Srl

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

General Electric Co.

Graphite Additive Manufacturing Ltd.

Hoganas AB

Koninklijke DSM NV

Markforged Inc.

Materialise NV

Sandvik AB

Solvay SA

Stratasys Ltd.

The ExOne Co.

Treed Filaments

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 39 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for 3D-printed composite materials. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in Europe.

Over the forecast period, increased investments in additive manufacturing by governments and industry participants will aid the expansion of the 3D-printed composite materials market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for 3D-printed Composite Materials Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The polymer matrix composites sector will gain considerable market share in 3D-printed composite materials. Polymer matrix composites are made up of a variety of short and continuous fibers that are bound to polymer matrices. Polymer matrix composites are preferred because they are inexpensive to manufacture and use raw materials like glass fibre and carbon fibre. Furthermore, the polymer matrix facilitates easy and cost-effective production methods. Such favorable characteristics will contribute to the segment's good growth over the predicted period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the market for 3D-printed composite materials is the enhanced qualities of composite materials. Another element driving the market for 3D-printed composite materials is the increased demand for carbon fiber composites. However, one of the reasons impeding the growth of the 3D-printed composite materials market is the simple availability of replacements.

3D-printed Composite Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.53% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 150.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., AREVO Inc., Arkema SA, BASF SE, CORE Industrial Partners LLC, Cosine Additive Inc., CRP Technology Srl, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., Graphite Additive Manufacturing Ltd., Hoganas AB, Koninklijke DSM NV, Markforged Inc., Materialise NV, Sandvik AB, Solvay SA, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Co., and Treed Filaments Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Polymer matrix composites - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Metal matrix composites - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Ceramic matrix composites - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3D Systems Corp.

10.4 AREVO Inc.

10.5 BASF SE

10.6 Cosine Additive Inc.

10.7 CRP Technology Srl

10.8 General Electric Co.

10.9 Markforged Inc.

10.10 Materialise NV

10.11 Solvay SA

10.12 Stratasys Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

