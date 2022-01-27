3D Printed Electronics Market to Reach US$ 6 Bn by 2031; Widespread Application in Consumer Electronics to Generate Massive Revenues: TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D printing is gathering traction among technology companies for prototyping of PCBs and numerous other electronic components. 3D printing of electronics has allowed many businesses to gain design freedom and shift to in-house production. The global 3D printed electronics market is projected to advance at CAGR of 31.26% during the forecast period of 2021–2031.

Rise in consumer demand for flexible electronics is fueling prospects of the 3D printed electronics market. An ever-growing trend of miniaturization of electronic components, especially for flexible electronics and wearables, is thus bolstering the revenue prospects, assert analysts in a TMR study on the 3D printed electronics market.

The preference of 3D printing in making glass-free electrophoretic displays (EPD)-based flexible and OLED displays has spurred the opportunities. Revenues in the overall consumer electronics sector are projected to expand at rapid pace. TMR analysts analyzing the revenue potential in various end-use industries found that the segment is estimated to advance at CAGR of 31.58% from 2017 to 2031.

Key Findings of 3D Printed Electronics Market Study

Automotive Industry to Present Massive Revenue Gains: Rise in 3D printed electronics in making several automotive components with greater design freedom. Of note, advancements in 3D printed materials and technology have enabled companies to meet the complex geometries and accurate configurations of automotive electronics. Other benefits include faster turnaround time and reduced cost of production. The technology is gaining attention among automotive, aerospace, and defense manufacturers owing to the freedom of customization for automotive electronics and faster time-to-market.

An in-depth study on the 3D printed electronics market has found the automotive industry replete with opportunities, and has projected the segment to advance at CAGR of 31.67% during the forecast period.

Substantial Demand for 3D-printed Flexible Displays and Wearables Spur Market Growth: Companies in the 3D printed electronics market have ramped up their investments to explore the potential of 3D printing in manufacture of sensors and circuit boards. The trend has gained momentum with advancements in 3D printers and additive manufacturing technologies, thereby propelling the sales revenue for companies in the market. Furthermore, the proliferating demand for next-gen flexible electronics and wearable for healthcare industry has opened up vast opportunity for them. A case in point is growing popularity of 3D printing methods for bendable OLED TVs.

3D Printed Electronics Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Globally, Asia Pacific is projected to witness remarkable opportunities during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific 3D printed electronics market is underpinned by substantive demand for products in several end-use industries notably in consumer electronics and automotive. Moreover, prominent players in the regional market have boosted R&D activities in 3D printed electronics, thereby extending the scope of commercialization of innovative products.

3D Printed Electronics Market: Key Drivers

The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in various end-use industries has spurred the sales of sensors. The trend is a key driver for 3D printed electronics market. With rapid increase in applications of IoT in recent years, the revenue potential has grown substantially, find analysts in the TMR study.

Continuous advancements in 3D printing technologies are propelling their adoption by businesses in the manufacturing sector. Electronic manufacturers have particularly gained from introduction of low-cost and high-performing printing materials.

3D Printed Electronics Market: Key Players

The study on 3D printed electronics market provides a scrutiny of the competition landscape, The authors offer an in-depth assessment of the key financials of prominent companies, insights into their product portfolio, and analysis of major marketing strategies.

Some of the prominent players in the market are:

Pasternack Enterprises Inc.

Enfucell

Optomec, Inc.

Novacentrix

ISORG SA

Molex, LLC

The Cubbison Company

Eastprint Incorporated

Nano Dimension

Global 3D Printed Electronics Market: Segmentation

3D Printed Electronics Market, by Type

Antenna

Sensor

PCB

MID

Others

3D Printed Electronics Market, by Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Telecom

Others

3D Printed Electronics Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India



Japan



China



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

