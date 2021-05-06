3D Printed Jewelry Market value to increase over $ 2.5 Bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Download Our Free Sample Report to Know More

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arlette Gold Ltd., Imaginarium (I) Pvt. Ltd., Melorra, MIRAKIN, Nervous System Inc., Pipa Bella Accessories Pvt. Ltd., RADIAN, Shapeways Inc., VEVILE AB, and YIELD are some of the major market participants. The growing emphasis on product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

3D Printed Jewelry Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

3D Printed Jewelry Market is segmented as below:

Technology

SLA



SLS



DLP



FDM



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

3D Printed Jewelry Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the 3D printed jewelry market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Arlette Gold Ltd., Imaginarium (I) Pvt. Ltd., Melorra, MIRAKIN, Nervous System Inc., Pipa Bella Accessories Pvt. Ltd., RADIAN, Shapeways Inc., VEVILE AB, and YIELD.

The report also covers the following areas:

3D Printed Jewelry Market size

3D Printed Jewelry Market trends

3D Printed Jewelry Market industry analysis

The increasing adoption of 3D printing across industries is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 globally may threaten the growth of the market.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.





3D Printed Jewelry Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D printed jewelry market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 3D printed jewelry market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3D printed jewelry market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printed jewelry market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

SLA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

SLS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

DLP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

FDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arlette Gold Ltd.

Imaginarium (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Melorra

MIRAKIN

Nervous System Inc.

Pipa Bella Accessories Pvt. Ltd.

RADIAN

Shapeways Inc.

VEVILE AB

YIELD

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

