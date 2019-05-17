3D Printed Medical Devices Report 2019 - 2017-2018 Data & CAGR Projections Through 2023
The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of 3D printed orthodontic appliances, 3D printed medical and surgical instruments, 3D printed implants and 3D printed orthopedic and prosthetic devices used for various end-user application industries. The market is broken down by major types, technologies, region and application of 3D printed orthodontic appliances, 3D printed medical and surgical instruments, 3D printed implants and 3D printed orthopedic and prosthetic devices.
Revenue forecasts from 2018 through 2023 are given for each of the 3D printed orthodontic appliances, 3D printed medical and surgical instruments, 3D printed implants, 3D printed orthopedic and prosthetic devices segments and regional markets, with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues. The report will not cover 3D printed biologics.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional 3D printed orthodontic appliances, 3D printed medical and surgical instruments, 3D printed implants and 3D printed orthopedic and prosthetic devices market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global of 3D printed orthodontic appliances, 3D printed medical and surgical instruments, 3D printed implants and 3D printed orthopedic and prosthetic devices market and current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with a focus on the distribution landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major retailers and wholesalers in the global 3D printed orthodontic appliances, 3D printed medical and surgical instruments, 3D printed implants and 3D printed orthopedic and prosthetic devices market.
The report includes:
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Characterisation and quantification of orthopedic and cranial implants, surgical instruments and dental restorations based on product types, materials and end-user market
- Explanation of the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global 3D printing of medical device market and current trends within the industry
- Snapshot of new innovations in 3D printing technologies and 3D printing materials
- Profiles of key players in the market including Amedica Corp., BioArchitects, Dentis USA, Esstech Inc., and Handsmith Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- History of Medical Devices
- Current Trends in the Medical Devices Market
- Current Trends in the 3D Printing Market
- Technology Background
- Traditional Manufacturing Methods
- 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Methods
- 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Materials
- Traditional Hip Implant Devices
- Traditional Knee Implant Devices
- Traditional Dental Implant Devices
- Traditional Orthopedic Devices
- Traditional Prosthetic Devices
- Global Market for 3D Printed Orthodontic Appliances
- Global Market for 3D Printed Orthodontic Appliances by Type
- Global Market for 3D Printed Orthodontic Appliances by End Users
- Global Market for 3D Printed Medical and Surgical Instruments by Type
- Global Market for 3D Printed Medical and Surgical Instruments by End Users
- Global Market for 3D Printed Implants by Type
- Global Market for 3D Printed Implants by End Users
- Global Market for 3D Printed Orthopedics and Prosthetics by Type
- Global Market for 3D Printed Orthopedics and Prosthetics by End Users
- New Technology Innovations for 3D Printed Medical Devices Markets
- New Technology Innovations for 3D Printed Orthodontic Appliances
- New Technology Innovations for 3D Printed Medical and Surgical Instruments
- New Technology Innovations for 3D Printed Implants
- New Technology Innovations for 3D Printed Orthopedics and Prosthetics
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Global Market for 3D Printing of Medical Devices
- Global Market for 3D Printed Orthodontic Appliances
- Global Market for 3D Printed Surgical and Medical Instruments
- Global Market for 3D Printed Implants
- Global Market for 3D Printed Orthopedics and Prosthetics
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
- Global 3D Printed Orthodontic Appliances by End User
- Global 3D Printed Surgical and Medical Instruments Market by End User
- Global 3D Printed Implants Market by End User
- Global 3D Printed Orthopedics and Prosthetics Market by End User
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Materials
- Global 3D Printed Orthodontic Appliances Market by Materials
- Global 3D Printed Surgical and Medical Instruments Market by Materials
- Global 3D Printed Implants Market by Materials
- Global 3D Printed Orthopedics and Prosthetics Market by Materials
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global 3D Printed Orthodontic Appliances Market by Region
- Global 3D Printed Dental Implants (Parallel-Walled) by Region
- Global 3D Printed Surgical and Medical Instruments Market by Region
- Global Market for 3D Printed Surgical Instruments, Including Suture Needles etc. by Region
- Global Market for 3D Printed Orthopedic Instruments by Region
- Global Market for 3D Printed Surgical and Medical Syringes by Region
- Global Market for 3D Printed Surgical and Medical Catheters by Region
- Global Market for 3D Printed Surgical and Medical Internal Fixation Devices by Region
- Global Market for 3D Printed Other Surgical and Medical Apparatus and Instruments by Region
- Global 3D Printed Implants Market by Region
- Global Market for 3D Printed Artificial joints by Region
- Global Market for 3D Printed Artificial Limbs by Region
- Global 3D Printed Orthopedics and Prosthetics Market by Region
- Global 3D Printed Orthopedic and Prosthetic Braces (Mechanical) by Region
- Global 3D Printed Orthopedic and Prosthetic Splints and Trusses by Region
- Global 3D Printed Orthopedic and Prosthetic Foot Appliances (Arch Supports etc.) by Region
- Global 3D Printed Other Orthopedic and Prosthetic Appliances by Region
- Global 3D Printed Intraocular Lenses Market by Region
Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Global Gross Domestic Product Growth
- Global GDP per Capita Wealth
- Global Population Growth
- Growth of Global Healthcare Expenditures
- Growth of Global Offices of Physicians Industry
- Growth of Global Hospitals Industry
- Growth of Global Outpatient Care Centers Industry
- Market Opportunities in the Global 3D Printed Orthodontic Appliances Market
- Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry
- Gaining Popularity for Dental Tourism
- Development of Newer Techniques in Implantology
- Market Opportunities in the Global 3D Printed Medical and Surgical Instruments Market
- Implantable Drug-Delivery Devices
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Market Opportunities in the Global 3D Printed Orthopedic and Prosthetic Devices Market
- Exo-Prosthetic Limbs
- Orthotics
- Market Opportunities in the Global 3D Printed Implants Market
- Aging Populations
- Biodegradable Implant Technologies
Chapter 9 Patent Review/New Developments
- Global Patents for 3D Printing
- Patent Review by Year
- Patent Review by Country
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- 3D Bioprinting Solutions
- 3D Lifeprints
- 3D Orthotics Ltd.
- 3D Systems
- Additive Orthopaedics Llc
- Adeiss
- Align Technology
- Anatomicsrx
- Anatomikmodeling
- Amedica Corp.
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
- Antleron
- Aspect Biosystems
- Bioarchitects
- Biolase, Inc.
- Breca Health Care
- Conformis
- Core3Dcentres
- Cyfuse Biomedical
- Dentis Usa
- Dentsply Sirona
- Depuy Synthes
- Disanto Technology Inc.
- Dunlee
- EIT Emerging Implant Technologies Gmbh
- EOS
- Esstech Inc.
- Evo Dental
- Fast Radius
- Formlabs (Sutrue Ltd.)
- Handsmith Inc.
- The Implant Centre
- Invent Medical
- Joimax
- K2M, Inc.
- Koln 3D Technology (Industry) Co. Ltd.
- Limacorporate
- Limbforge
- Limbitless Solutions
- Luminex Corp.
- Materialise
- Maxon Computer Gmbh
- Medicrea
- Medprin Biotech Gmbh
- Medtronic
- Microfabrica Inc.
- MT Ortho Srl
- Natural Dental Implants Ag
- Norman Noble Am
- Novax Dma
- Onkos Surgical Inc.
- Open Bionics
- Optomec Inc.
- Osseus Fusion Systems
- Osseomatrix Sas
- Oxford Performance Materials
- Resound
- Rokit Inc.
- Royal Dsm (Koninklijke Dsm N.V.)
- Salvatore Dental
- Si-Bone, Inc.
- Sinterex
- Smile Direct Club
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Solidscape Inc.
- Sonova Ag
- Standard Cyborg Inc.
- Stryker Corp.
- Tangible Solutions
- Unyq Design Inc.
- US Bionics
- US Endoscopy
- Xometry
- Wiivv Wearables Inc.
- Zimmer Biomet
