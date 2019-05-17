3D Printed Medical Devices Report 2019 - 2017-2018 Data & CAGR Projections Through 2023

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printed Medical Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of 3D printed orthodontic appliances, 3D printed medical and surgical instruments, 3D printed implants and 3D printed orthopedic and prosthetic devices used for various end-user application industries. The market is broken down by major types, technologies, region and application of 3D printed orthodontic appliances, 3D printed medical and surgical instruments, 3D printed implants and 3D printed orthopedic and prosthetic devices.

Revenue forecasts from 2018 through 2023 are given for each of the 3D printed orthodontic appliances, 3D printed medical and surgical instruments, 3D printed implants, 3D printed orthopedic and prosthetic devices segments and regional markets, with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues. The report will not cover 3D printed biologics.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional 3D printed orthodontic appliances, 3D printed medical and surgical instruments, 3D printed implants and 3D printed orthopedic and prosthetic devices market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global of 3D printed orthodontic appliances, 3D printed medical and surgical instruments, 3D printed implants and 3D printed orthopedic and prosthetic devices market and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a focus on the distribution landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major retailers and wholesalers in the global 3D printed orthodontic appliances, 3D printed medical and surgical instruments, 3D printed implants and 3D printed orthopedic and prosthetic devices market.



The report includes:

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Characterisation and quantification of orthopedic and cranial implants, surgical instruments and dental restorations based on product types, materials and end-user market

Explanation of the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global 3D printing of medical device market and current trends within the industry

Snapshot of new innovations in 3D printing technologies and 3D printing materials

Profiles of key players in the market including Amedica Corp., BioArchitects, Dentis USA , Esstech Inc., and Handsmith Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

History of Medical Devices

Current Trends in the Medical Devices Market

Current Trends in the 3D Printing Market

Technology Background

Traditional Manufacturing Methods

3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Methods

3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Materials

Traditional Hip Implant Devices

Traditional Knee Implant Devices

Traditional Dental Implant Devices

Traditional Orthopedic Devices

Traditional Prosthetic Devices

Global Market for 3D Printed Orthodontic Appliances

Global Market for 3D Printed Orthodontic Appliances by Type

Global Market for 3D Printed Orthodontic Appliances by End Users

Global Market for 3D Printed Medical and Surgical Instruments by Type

Global Market for 3D Printed Medical and Surgical Instruments by End Users

Global Market for 3D Printed Implants by Type

Global Market for 3D Printed Implants by End Users

Global Market for 3D Printed Orthopedics and Prosthetics by Type

Global Market for 3D Printed Orthopedics and Prosthetics by End Users

New Technology Innovations for 3D Printed Medical Devices Markets

New Technology Innovations for 3D Printed Orthodontic Appliances

New Technology Innovations for 3D Printed Medical and Surgical Instruments

New Technology Innovations for 3D Printed Implants

New Technology Innovations for 3D Printed Orthopedics and Prosthetics

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Global Market for 3D Printing of Medical Devices

Global Market for 3D Printed Orthodontic Appliances

Global Market for 3D Printed Surgical and Medical Instruments

Global Market for 3D Printed Implants

Global Market for 3D Printed Orthopedics and Prosthetics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Global 3D Printed Orthodontic Appliances by End User

Global 3D Printed Surgical and Medical Instruments Market by End User

Global 3D Printed Implants Market by End User

Global 3D Printed Orthopedics and Prosthetics Market by End User

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Materials

Global 3D Printed Orthodontic Appliances Market by Materials

Global 3D Printed Surgical and Medical Instruments Market by Materials

Global 3D Printed Implants Market by Materials

Global 3D Printed Orthopedics and Prosthetics Market by Materials

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Global 3D Printed Orthodontic Appliances Market by Region

Global 3D Printed Dental Implants (Parallel-Walled) by Region

Global 3D Printed Surgical and Medical Instruments Market by Region

Global Market for 3D Printed Surgical Instruments, Including Suture Needles etc. by Region

Global Market for 3D Printed Orthopedic Instruments by Region

Global Market for 3D Printed Surgical and Medical Syringes by Region

Global Market for 3D Printed Surgical and Medical Catheters by Region

Global Market for 3D Printed Surgical and Medical Internal Fixation Devices by Region

Global Market for 3D Printed Other Surgical and Medical Apparatus and Instruments by Region

Global 3D Printed Implants Market by Region

Global Market for 3D Printed Artificial joints by Region

Global Market for 3D Printed Artificial Limbs by Region

Global 3D Printed Orthopedics and Prosthetics Market by Region

Global 3D Printed Orthopedic and Prosthetic Braces (Mechanical) by Region

Global 3D Printed Orthopedic and Prosthetic Splints and Trusses by Region

Global 3D Printed Orthopedic and Prosthetic Foot Appliances (Arch Supports etc.) by Region

Global 3D Printed Other Orthopedic and Prosthetic Appliances by Region

Global 3D Printed Intraocular Lenses Market by Region

Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Global Gross Domestic Product Growth

Global GDP per Capita Wealth

Global Population Growth

Growth of Global Healthcare Expenditures

Growth of Global Offices of Physicians Industry

Growth of Global Hospitals Industry

Growth of Global Outpatient Care Centers Industry

Market Opportunities in the Global 3D Printed Orthodontic Appliances Market

Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

Gaining Popularity for Dental Tourism

Development of Newer Techniques in Implantology

Market Opportunities in the Global 3D Printed Medical and Surgical Instruments Market

Implantable Drug-Delivery Devices

Cardiovascular Disease

Market Opportunities in the Global 3D Printed Orthopedic and Prosthetic Devices Market

Exo-Prosthetic Limbs

Orthotics

Market Opportunities in the Global 3D Printed Implants Market

Aging Populations

Biodegradable Implant Technologies

Chapter 9 Patent Review/New Developments

Global Patents for 3D Printing

Patent Review by Year

Patent Review by Country

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

3D Bioprinting Solutions

3D Lifeprints

3D Orthotics Ltd.

3D Systems

Additive Orthopaedics Llc

Adeiss

Align Technology

Anatomicsrx

Anatomikmodeling

Amedica Corp.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Antleron

Aspect Biosystems

Bioarchitects

Biolase, Inc.

Breca Health Care

Conformis

Core3Dcentres

Cyfuse Biomedical

Dentis Usa

Dentsply Sirona

Depuy Synthes

Disanto Technology Inc.

Dunlee

EIT Emerging Implant Technologies Gmbh

EOS

Esstech Inc.

Evo Dental

Fast Radius

Formlabs (Sutrue Ltd.)

Handsmith Inc.

The Implant Centre

Invent Medical

Joimax

K2M, Inc.

Koln 3D Technology (Industry) Co. Ltd.

3D Technology (Industry) Co. Ltd. Limacorporate

Limbforge

Limbitless Solutions

Luminex Corp.

Materialise

Maxon Computer Gmbh

Medicrea

Medprin Biotech Gmbh

Medtronic

Microfabrica Inc.

MT Ortho Srl

Natural Dental Implants Ag

Norman Noble Am

Novax Dma

Onkos Surgical Inc.

Open Bionics

Optomec Inc.

Osseus Fusion Systems

Osseomatrix Sas

Oxford Performance Materials

Resound

Rokit Inc.

Royal Dsm (Koninklijke Dsm N.V.)

Salvatore Dental

Si-Bone, Inc.

Sinterex

Smile Direct Club

Smith & Nephew Plc

Solidscape Inc.

Sonova Ag

Standard Cyborg Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Tangible Solutions

Unyq Design Inc.

US Bionics

US Endoscopy

Xometry

Wiivv Wearables Inc.

Zimmer Biomet



