3D printer Market Size is Projected to be Around $ 14.49 Billion by 2024 - Technavio | Featuring Key Vendors - 3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Formlabs Inc., and Others

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D printer Market by Product, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The 3D printer market is expected to grow by USD 14.49 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 39% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

3D Printer Market by Product, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The demand for 3D customized products is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost of training the workforce will hamper the market growth.

What our reports offer:

How businesses can stay relevant

What values are driving customer loyalty

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

3D printer Market: Technology Landscape

Fused deposition modeling (FDM) technology is user-friendly and uses filaments such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and polylactic acid (PLA) plastics, which cost much lower than materials used in selective laser sintering (SLS) and stereolithography (SLA) technology. These factors are expected to boost the demand for FDM-based 3D printers, especially from the automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics sectors. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the SLS and SLA segments.

3D printer Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest market for 3D printers in 2019, and the region will continue to offer the maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing government investments and growing demand for 3D printers from the aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, and healthcare sectors are fueling 3D printer market growth in this region. Over 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for 3D printers in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America.

Companies Covered:

3D Systems Corp.

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Formlabs Inc.

HP Inc.

Materialise NV

Proto Labs Inc.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd.

Ultimaker BV

XYZprinting Inc.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Commercial Aerospace 3D Printing Market by 3D Printing Vertical and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The commercial aerospace 3D printing market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.09 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Large Format Printers Market by Technology and Region - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The large format printers market size has the potential to grow by USD 325.65 mn during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Industrial 3D printer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Desktop 3D printer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market Segmentation by Technology

FDM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SLS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SLA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3D Systems Corp.

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Formlabs Inc.

HP Inc.

Materialise NV

Proto Labs , Inc.

, Inc. SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd.

Ultimaker BV

XYZprinting Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/3d-printer-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio