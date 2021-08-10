3D Printer Market|Expected Growth of $16.94 Billion |Emerging Trends, Company Risk & Key Executives|Technavio

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on 3D Printer Market can now be gained through our report.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a negative impact on the 3D printer market. In the short term, the market demand will show At par growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Technology, which is the leading segment in the market?

The 3D printer market share growth by the FDM segment will be leading the market.

The 3D printer market has the potential to grow by USD 16.94 billion during 2021-2025.

3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Formlabs Inc., HP Inc., Materialise NV, Proto Labs Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, XYZprinting Inc. are a few of the key vendors in the 3D printer market.

An increase in the consumer interest for 3D customized products is notably the key market driver & the high cost of training workforce has been identified as the market challenge that limits the growth of market vendors.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 34.15% among the other regions.

Although the increasing investments in additive manufacturing and emphasis on reducing the time-to-market will offer immense growth opportunities, however, the lack of availability of raw materials and in-house additive manufacturing resources is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this 3D printer market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

3D Printer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

3D Printer Market is segmented as below:

Technology

FDM



SLS



SLA



Others

Product

Industrial 3D Printer



Desktop 3D Printer

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

3D Printer Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The 3D printer market report covers the following areas:

3D Printer Market Size

3D Printer Market Trends

3D Printer Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for new materials as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D Printer Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

3D Printer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist 3d printer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 3D printer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3D printer market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printer market vendors



