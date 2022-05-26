3D Printing Materials Market size worth $ 8.1 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 24.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The rising demand from healthcare, automotive, and other industries, mass customization, and government initiatives to support the adoption of 3D printing are the major factors supporting the growth of the 3D Printing Materials Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "3D Printing Materials Market" By Material (Plastic, Ceramic), By Application (Manufacturing, Prototyping), By End-User (Industrial, Medical), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, 3D Printing Materials Market size was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.1 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "3D Printing Materials Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global 3D Printing Materials Market Overview

The Global 3D Printing Materials Market is driven by increasing defrayal by the producing sector around the globe for analysis and development. The increasing demand for 3D printing at the side of increasing demand for superior materials across varied industries together with automotive and part and defense is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Besides, 3D printing reduces the chance of errors and is extremely desirable for production that is expected to propel market growth. However, factors like the high price of 3D printing materials and also the product made are less sturdy than those made through typical molding and casting techniques are key factors clogging the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the 3D printing materials demand across varied end-use industries like defense, automotive, construction, and different industries.

These industries are severely tormented by COVID-19. The disruption within the provide chain has resulted in delays or non-arrival of raw materials, noncontinuous monetary flows, and growing absence among assembly line staff have compelled craft and automobile makers to work at zero or partial capacities, leading to reduced 3D printing materials demand. Education is one of the fastest-growing industries in the 3D Printing Materials Market. Though the usage of 3D printing within the education sector is at a developing stage, several establishments are setting out for 3D printing.

Key Developments

In May 2021 , Covestro AG launched a new 3D Printing Material (Arnite AM2001 GF (G) rPET), a glass-fiber filled recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) for 3D pellet printing, which is derived from post-consumer PET waste.

, Covestro AG launched a new 3D Printing Material (Arnite AM2001 GF (G) rPET), a glass-fiber filled recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) for 3D pellet printing, which is derived from post-consumer PET waste. In June 2021 , Covestro AG and Nexeo Plastics have announced the development of a new PC/ABS filament (Addigy FPB 2684 3D) for 3D printing. The company offers this product through Nexeo Plastics' distribution platform.

Key Players

The major players in the market are 3D Systems Corporation, Royal DSM N.V., Arkema S.A., Stratasys, Ltd., Exone Company, Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric, Evonik Industries AG, Materialise Nv, and Sandvik AB.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global 3D Printing Materials Market On the basis of Material, Application, End-User, and Geography.

3D Printing Materials Market, By Material

Plastic



Ceramic



Metal



Others

3D Printing Materials Market, By Application

Manufacturing



Prototyping



Others

3D Printing Materials Market, By End-User

Automotive



Consumer Electronics



Industrial



Medical



Others

3D Printing Materials Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

