3D Printing Medicine and Dentistry Summit & Exhibition: An Update on the Rapidly Evolving Area (Boston, United States - February 11-12, 2020)

This must-attend Summit and Exhibition will be back in February 2020 for its third year, with its established coverage of medical/dental 3DP. As usual, the conference offers over 30 expert speakers, with this year's focus being on end-user experiences, as well as the vendor, materials company and regulatory perspectives. As always with AMS, attendees will learn the most effective procedures and business opportunities in the critical sectors of 3D printing on which AMS 2020 is focused.



The AMS 2020 Exhibition will give attendees the opportunity to see the latest 3D printing products for 3D printing in the medical/dental space, as well as the ability to network with other attendees to exchange experiences and conduct business. The 2019 event, held in Boston, drew attendees from countries and U.S. states. The 2020 event builds on the excitement generated last year.

Here's what to expect from AMS 2020:



Medical and Dental:

An improved understanding of regulatory requirements affecting 3D printing in medicine and dentistry and how these factors vary internationally

Understanding how 3D printing is disrupting supply chains and transforming procedures at hospitals, labs, medical and dental offices

The latest on how 3D printing is enabling new procedures in medicine and dentistry

An update on the rapidly evolving area of 3D-printed medical and dental materials including biomaterials

In addition to hearing from practitioners, technologists, and vendors, there will be sessions where the speakers will present their latest forecasts and intellectual property analysis for medical, dental and metals markets. There will also be plenty of time for attendees to meet, greet and conduct business.

Agenda:



February 11th, 2020

Medical and Dental Track - Chairman - John Hornick



8:30 am Welcome

8:40 am Medical-Dental Keynote

9:25 am Fireside chat: Emerging trends for 3D printing in healthcare

Speaker: Laura Gilmore - EOS - Medical Account Manager of EOS North America



Additive Medical Symposium

10:00 am Medical forecasts and dental forecasts

Speaker: Scott Dunham - Vice President of Research



10:35 am Panel: 3D-printing in implants and orthopedics

Speaker: Neff Martin - Arburg - Head of Plastic Freeforming

11:15 am Coffee break

11:35 am Panel: 3D printing in surgical planning and modeling

Speaker: Bryan Crutchfield

Materialise - VP Materialise North America

12:20 pm Lunch

3:40 pm Panel: Medical service bureaus

4:15 pm Panel: Regulation of "Additive Medical"

Speaker: Bob Zollo, President - Avante Technology

5.00 pm End of Day One

February 12th, 2020

Medical and Dental Track - Chairman - John Hornick

9:05 am Medical - Dental Keynote II

Additive Dental Symposium



9:50 am Fireside chat: 3D printer trends for dental applications

10:25 am Coffee break

11:25 am

Panel: AM dental: Into the dental and oral surgery office Speaker: Roland Mayerhofer - Coherent/OR Laser Product Line Manager

Panel: Dental lab experiences with 3D printing



Speaker 1: Justin Marks -Mona Founder and CEO



Speaker 2: Les Kalman - Assistant Professor, Restorative Dentistry Schulich School of Medicine, Western University

12:05 pm Lunch

2:00 pm Panel: 3D materials for dental applications



Bioprinting Symposium

2:40 pm Panel: Trends in the bioprinter market

3:20 pm Panel: Markets for printable biomaterials



