3D Projector Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Adoption of 3D Projectors in Cinema Halls, Digitalization in Education Sector, Technological Advancements in 3D Projectors

DUBLIN, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Projector Market by Technology (DLP, LCD, LCoS), Light Source (Laser, Metal Halide, Hybrid, LED), Brightness, Resolution, Application (Cinema, Education, Business, Events & Large Venues, Home Theater & Gaming) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D projector market is estimated to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2019 to USD 4.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1%

The 3D projector market is driven by factors such as the significant rise in the adoption of 3D projectors in cinema halls and digitalization in the education sector, and technological advancements in 3D projectors. However, technical constraints with DLP projectors and metal halide light sources may hinder the growth of the market.

Market for DLP technology to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

DLP technology offers technical and structural advantages to a projector. A 3D projector with DLP technology offers high native contrast and is comparatively smaller and lighter than an LCD- or LCoS-based 3D projector. DLP projectors provide higher brightness and use less power. With other advantages such as smoother video and brilliant, colorful image projection, DLP technology has become the most used technology in 3D projectors, especially for cinema applications.

Based on applications, cinema is likely to be fastest-growing application during 2019-2024

Concept of multiplexes has attracted large audiences across the globe. With 3D movies gaining popularity among audiences in various countries, different film production companies are focusing on producing 3D movies. To deliver the realistic viewing experiences of movies, cinema is moving to 3D-enabled projectors. Also, the adoption of digital screens worldwide, with a major percentage of screens being 3D, is propelling the 3D projector market; therefore, the market for cinema applications is expected to hold a significant share of the market by 2024.

APAC to record highest growth rate in 3D projector market during the forecast period

APAC is likely to be the fastest-growing region for the 3D projector market in the coming years. Leading players offering 3D projectors are located in APAC. 3D movie screens comprise the largest share of total movie screens in theaters in APAC. The 3D projector market in China contributes significantly to the market in APAC and is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth in the film market and the inclination of China audiences toward 3D movies are the factors driving the 3D projector market in China. Other countries that show significant growth in APAC are India and Japan. Apart from other areas of application such as events and large venues, education is expected to provide an opportunity in this market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in 3D Projector Market

4.2 3D Projector Market, By Technology and Region

4.3 Country-Wise 3D Projector Market Growth Rate

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Adoption of 3D Projectors in Cinema Halls

5.2.1.2 Digitalization in Education Sector

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in 3D Projectors

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Technological Constraints With DLP Projectors and Metal Halide Light Source

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of 3D Projectors for Events, Exhibitions, and Museums

5.2.3.2 Rise in Importance of Laser-Based 3D Projectors

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 LED Screens as Substitutes to Projectors

6 3D Projector Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 DLP

6.2.1 High Native Contrast Offered By DLP Projectors Drives the Growth of Market

6.3 LCD

6.3.1 Factors Including Low Power Consumption and Low Maintenance Cost Drives the Growth of Market

6.4 LCOS

6.4.1 Market for LCOS Based 3D Projectors With Laser Light Source to Grow at A Significant Rate

7 3D Projector Market, By Light Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Laser

7.2.1 Higher Consistency Brightness, With A Longer Lamp Life Offered By 3D Laser Projector to Drive the Growth of Market

7.3 LED

7.3.1 Market Growth Driven By Increasing Need for Low Maintenance Cost Projectors

7.4 Hybrid

7.4.1 Benefits Offered Including Better Image Quality and Longer Light Source Life to Drive Growth of 3D Projector Market

7.5 Metal Halide

7.5.1 Metal Halide Lamp to Hold Largest Share of 3D Projector Market

7.6 Others

8 3D Projector Market, By Brightness

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Less Than 2,000 Lumens

8.2.1 Market Driven By Applications Like Home Entertainment, Education, and Business

8.3 2,000 to 3,999 Lumens

8.3.1 3D Projectors With Brightness From 2,000 Lumens to 3,999 Lumens to Lead Market

8.4 4,000 to 9,999 Lumens

8.4.1 Market for 3D Projectors Offering 4,000 to 9,999 Lumens Brightness to Grow at A Significant Rate

8.5 10,000 & Above Lumens

8.5.1 Increasing Demand for Higher Lumens 3D Projectors in Events and Large Venues to Drive the Growth of Market

9 3D Projector Market, By Resolution

9.1 Introduction

9.2 VGA

9.2.1 Market Driven By Super Video Graphics Array and Wide Video Graphics Array Projectors

9.3 XGA

9.3.1 Market for DLP Based 3D Projectors Offering XGA Resolution to Grow at A Significant Rate

9.4 HD & Full HD

9.4.1 High Quality Image Displayed By HD & Full HD Resolution 3D Projector Drives the Growth of Market

9.5 4K and Above

9.5.1 Increasing Demand for Better Resolution of Projector to Provide Opportunities for the Market

10 3D Projector Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cinema

10.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Screens Drives the Growth of Market

10.3 Education

10.3.1 Increasing Interests From End-Users for Interactive Projectors Provides Opportunity for the Market

10.4 Business

10.4.1 DLP Projectors to Lead Market for Business Application

10.5 Home Theater and Gaming

10.5.1 Availability of Low Cost Projectors Provides Opportunity for Home Cinema and Gaming Application

10.6 Events and Large Venues

10.6.1 Increasing Requirements of High Brightness and Quality Images Drives the Growth of Market

10.7 Others

11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in Education Sector Propels Growth of Market

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Cinema and Events Important Applications for 3D Projector Market in Country

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Educational Sector to Contribute Significantly to 3D Projector Market in This Country

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Emerging Technologies Like Virtual Reality to Provide Opportunity for the Market

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 Events and Exhibition One of the Important Application Areas for UK Market

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Cinema and Events to Play Important Role in 3D Projector Market

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Growing Tourism Industry to Provide Opportunity for the Market

11.3.5 Rest of Europe

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Rising Number of 3D Movie Screens and Increasing Adoption of Projectors for Home Theatre Application Fuel the Growth of Market

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Different Developments Carried Out By Leading Players Play Important Role in 3D Projector Market

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Technologies in Education Sector to Provide Opportunity for the Market

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.4.1 Adoption of Laser Projectors in Cinema Application to Drive the Growth Market

11.4.5 Rest of APAC

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1.1 Increasing Number of Cinema Screens to Provide Significant Growth Opportunities for the Market

11.5.2 South America

11.5.2.1 Events and Cinema are Important Applications for 3D Projector Market

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.2.1 Product Launches

12.2.2 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Contracts

12.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.2.4 Expansion

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Emerging Players

13 Company Profile

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Sony

13.2.2 Optoma

13.2.3 Epson

13.2.4 Barco

13.2.5 Vivitek Corporation

13.2.6 Benq

13.2.7 Christie Digital

13.2.8 Jvckenwood (JVC)

13.2.9 NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

13.2.10 Panasonic

13.2.11 Viewsonic

13.3 Other Key Players

13.3.1 Acer

13.3.2 Boxlight

13.3.3 Canon

13.3.4 Dell

13.3.5 Digital Projection

13.3.6 Dukane

13.3.7 Infocus

13.3.8 Sim2

13.3.9 Wolf Cinema



