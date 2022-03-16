3D Projector Market size to Grow by USD 1.15 bn |Technavio

Mar 16, 2022, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D projector market size is expected to grow by USD 1.15 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period.
3D Projector Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the 3D projector market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Acer Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Barco NV, BenQ Corp., Canon Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Digital Projection Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., InFocus, JVCKENWOOD Corp., NEC Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Ushio Inc., ViewSonic Corp., Wolf Cinema, Xiaomi Global Community, Coretronic Corp., Panasonic Corp., and Sony Group Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
3D Projector Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges
The rising adoption of 3D projectors in theaters and cinema halls due to the increasing number of movies being produced across the world is driving the global 3D projector market growth. Consumers prefer the 3D format over the 2D format for animated movies. In addition, 3D movies are a premium category, and cinema halls can charge more for the experience. Recent technological developments such as Dolby Digital speakers, bigger screens (IMAX), and better in-theater services will boost the adoption of 3D projector solutions, thereby driving the market growth during the forecast period.
The high cost compared with traditional projectors will challenge the global 3D projector market growth. The cost of the equipment is a major factor for small and medium-sized companies with a limited budget. Even for government-run schools, which mostly depend on funding from the government and approvals, a marginal increase in cost makes a significant difference in terms of extensive adoption of these products. For instance, on average, the added cost for 3D capability in projectors is USD 15,000 in commercial models and USD 20,000 in residential versions. Such factors are expected to negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.
3D Projector Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Technology
- DLP
- LCD
- LCoS
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
3D Projector Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist 3d projector market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the 3d projector market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the 3d projector market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3d projector market vendors
|
3D Projector Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.62%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.15 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.91
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 50%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Acer Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Barco NV, BenQ Corp., Canon Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Digital Projection Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., InFocus, JVCKENWOOD Corp., NEC Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Ushio Inc., ViewSonic Corp., Wolf Cinema, Xiaomi Global Community, Coretronic Corp., Panasonic Corp., and Sony Group Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 5.3 DLP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on DLP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on DLP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on DLP - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on DLP - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 LCD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on LCD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on LCD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on LCD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on LCD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 LCoS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on LCoS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on LCoS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on LCoS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on LCoS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Acer Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Acer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Acer Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Acer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Acer Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Acer Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Barco NV
- Exhibit 98: Barco NV - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Barco NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Barco NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Barco NV - Segment focus
- 10.5 BenQ Corp.
- Exhibit 102: BenQ Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: BenQ Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: BenQ Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Canon Inc.
- Exhibit 105: Canon Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Canon Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: Canon Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: Canon Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Coretronic Corp.
- Exhibit 109: Coretronic Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Coretronic Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: Coretronic Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: Coretronic Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 NEC Corp.
- Exhibit 113: NEC Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: NEC Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: NEC Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 116: NEC Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 117: NEC Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Panasonic Corp.
- Exhibit 118: Panasonic Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 120: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Seiko Epson Corp.
- Exhibit 122: Seiko Epson Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Seiko Epson Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Seiko Epson Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Sony Group Corp.
- Exhibit 127: Sony Group Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Sony Group Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 ViewSonic Corp.
- Exhibit 132: ViewSonic Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: ViewSonic Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: ViewSonic Corp. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 138: Research methodology
- Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 140: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations
