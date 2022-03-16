3D Projector Market size to Grow by USD 1.15 bn |Technavio

3D Projector Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the 3D projector market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Acer Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Barco NV, BenQ Corp., Canon Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Digital Projection Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., InFocus, JVCKENWOOD Corp., NEC Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Ushio Inc., ViewSonic Corp., Wolf Cinema, Xiaomi Global Community, Coretronic Corp., Panasonic Corp., and Sony Group Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

3D Projector Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The rising adoption of 3D projectors in theaters and cinema halls due to the increasing number of movies being produced across the world is driving the global 3D projector market growth. Consumers prefer the 3D format over the 2D format for animated movies. In addition, 3D movies are a premium category, and cinema halls can charge more for the experience. Recent technological developments such as Dolby Digital speakers, bigger screens (IMAX), and better in-theater services will boost the adoption of 3D projector solutions, thereby driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The high cost compared with traditional projectors will challenge the global 3D projector market growth. The cost of the equipment is a major factor for small and medium-sized companies with a limited budget. Even for government-run schools, which mostly depend on funding from the government and approvals, a marginal increase in cost makes a significant difference in terms of extensive adoption of these products. For instance, on average, the added cost for 3D capability in projectors is USD 15,000 in commercial models and USD 20,000 in residential versions. Such factors are expected to negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

3D Projector Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technology

DLP



LCD



LCoS

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

3D Projector Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist 3d projector market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 3d projector market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3d projector market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3d projector market vendors

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 DLP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 LCD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 LCoS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acer Inc.

10.4 Barco NV

10.5 BenQ Corp.

10.6 Canon Inc.

10.7 Coretronic Corp.

10.8 NEC Corp.

10.9 Panasonic Corp.

10.10 Seiko Epson Corp.

10.11 Sony Group Corp.

10.12 ViewSonic Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

