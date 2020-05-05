3d Signals Named 2020 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Winner

KFAR SABA, Israel, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3d Signals, a pioneer in digitalization of production floors using Industrial IoT technology, announced today that the Red Herring judging panel has selected the company for its Top 100 Europe award, which recognizes Europe's outstanding entrepreneurs and promising companies and celebrates these startups' innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

Award winners are selected from approximately 1,200 privately financed companies each year in the European Region. Since its establishment in 1996, thousands of the world's most interesting and innovative companies have graced the Top 100 list over the years.

"We are honored to have been chosen as a Red Herring Top 100 Europe winner," said Ariel Rosenfeld, CEO of 3d Signals. "Red Herring has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising new companies and entrepreneurs. We are proud to be included in this prestigious list and to be acknowledged for our contribution to a digitalized, modern and more productive manufacturing industry."

Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technological innovation, management quality, overall business strategy and market penetration. This assessment was complemented by a review of the track records and standings of similar startups in the same verticals, allowing Red Herring to see past the 'hype' and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models in Europe.

"In 2020, selecting the top achievers was by no means a small feat," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "In fact, we had the toughest time in years because so many entrepreneurs had crossed significant milestones so early in the European tech ecosystem. But after much thought, rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across Europe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe 3d Signals embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. 3d Signals should be proud of its accomplishment, as the competition was very strong."

Companies such as Alibaba, Facebook, Google, SalesForce.com, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube are some of the Previous winners of the Red Herring 100 Award.

About 3d Signals

3d Signals accelerates the digital transformation of manufacturers to the Industry 4.0 era. Our solution enables immediate visibility into production floors, through the quick, non-invasive, and machine agnostic deployment of a wide range of sensors. Our AI-based Asset Performance Monitoring platform transforms this data into powerful insights, providing multiple business intelligence and analysis tools in the cloud. This solution has been proven to significantly improve machine productivity and OEE within 3 months of installation, and reduce operating and labor costs. For more information, visit www.3dsignals.com.

Press Contact

Danya Golan

VP of Marketing

3d Signals

+972-52-6263348

[email protected]

SOURCE 3d Signals