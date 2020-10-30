3DBio Therapeutics, Inc. Strengthens Board of Directors, Welcomes Scott Dylla, Ph.D.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DBio Therapeutics, an emerging leader in the field of 3D-bioprinting for human therapeutic use, today announced Scott Dylla, Ph.D has joined its Board of Directors. Dr. Dylla is the co-founder and former Chief Scientific Officer of Stemcentrx, which pioneered cancer stem cell-targeted drug discovery and development and was acquired by Abbvie for $6.2B in 2016.

"3DBio is on the precipice of delivering on the promise of stem cell biology and regenerative medicine to improve patients' lives, and I'm both honored and thrilled to be joining the Board of such an innovative and passionate company," said Scott.

Scott trained as a postdoctoral scholar at Stanford University in the laboratory of Dr. Irving L. Weissman, where he was awarded American Cancer Society and Stanford Immunology fellowships, and was subsequently a Sr. Scientist at OncoMed Pharmaceuticals. In 2005, Scott was recognized by the British Council as one of eight outstanding young US-based researchers in the field of stem cell biology.

"The 3DBio team is thrilled to have Scott join the Board," said Dan Cohen, CEO of 3DBio Therapeutics. "His experience building companies combined with his deep stem cell expertise will be crucial as we expand to future indications and consider allogeneic strategies."

In addition to his work with Stemcentrx and 3DBio, Scott is the Chairman of Chimera Bioengineering, a cell-based therapeutics company leveraging its RNA-based gene regulatory systems for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapeutics with greater efficacy and superior safety for cancer patients.

About 3DBio Therapeutics

3DBio Therapeutics is a biologics and bioprinting company with a focus on regenerative medicine that manufactures living tissues to allow replacement of each individual patient's parts with tissues designed and created specifically for them. 3DBio has developed unique capabilities toward the creation of living tissue implants for therapeutic applications. The technology platform includes a full suite of features to meet the FDA's requirements for therapeutic manufacturing, including novel and proprietary 3D-bioprinter (GMPrint™), bio-ink (ColVivo™), and cell processes. In pre-clinical studies the platform has demonstrated the ability to generate functioning living tissues.

Certain information set forth in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in such forward-looking statements. Thus forward-looking statements are provided only as an opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the company's future prospects.

SOURCE 3DBio Therapeutics

Related Links

https://3dbiocorp.com

