TEL AVIV, Israel, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future of Optical Design. 3DOptix has launched a free, cloud-based optical design and simulation platform - no installation is needed - the software runs on a standard browser. The platform provides remote access to a virtual lab with optomechanics, lasers and detectors. Both professionals and students can run an optical simulation with off-the-shelf optical components from leading vendors or any customized optical elements.

3DOptix Releases Open, Cloud-based Optical Design and Simulation Software

The optical design and simulation platform was developed from a deep need to reduce the multiple trial and error iteration in the lab among scientists, researchers and engineers in the optics community.

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/TpmZ5f8Shn4

Beta Platform opened

Currently, the beta platform has about 1,000 users, more than 20,000 optical elements from 15 different vendors available in the database, and off-the-shelf optomechanics with built-in mechanical functionalities. All products are ready for simulation and mounting. Once the optical design has gone through the simulation phase, the implementation in the lab becomes straightforward and easy with a simulated optomechanical blueprint. Additionally, users can generate 2D sketches for an article or a paper directly from the platform.

"3DOptix is changing the way scientists, researchers, and engineers design and simulate the implementation of optical prototypes and setups. We are very excited to bring an innovative cloud platform with enhanced simulation features combined with accessibility and ease of use. Our users can run a complete optical simulation in a short time and share the design with their friends and colleagues, and make smart procurement decisions before they go into the lab," says Gil Noy, 3DOptix CEO

3DOptix is open for beta testing. Please apply by sending an email to [email protected] or visit our website at https://design.3doptix.com/ and register. As we are overwhelmed with requests to join our beta testing, it might take a few days to approve the application.

About 3DOptix

3DOptix started the online optical design and simulation platform to get more done in a frictionless remote environment. Our easy reliable and innovative optical cloud platform provides optical CAD Design, simulations, and widgets services. 3DOptix helps optical designers create better designs with higher efficiency and a clear path to implementation.

Founded in 2017, 3DOptix is a spin-off company from the Femto-Nano laboratory at Tel Aviv University and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Media Contact:

3DOptix

[email protected]

www.3doptix.com

+1 347-774-0185

SOURCE 3DOptix