3DOS is Building the World's Largest On-demand Manufacturing Network, Built on Blockchain -- The Future of Decentralized Manufacturing is Now

3DOS is empowering the 3d creator economy. Just upload a design, and if it's not purchased it's not made.

The global digital manufacturing market size was valued at USD 320 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 1.370 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period (2022–2030) (source). 3DOS is looking to enter and disrupt the traditional 12 trillion dollars global manufacturing market (source). The on-demand manufacturing market is also expected to reach $112 billion by 2024 and the 3D printing industry is projected to reach over $50 billion by 2030 (source).

3DOS allows You to Monetize your 3D Printed Designs and aims to build the World's Largest Decentralized Manufacturing Network

In today's digital world, the conventional system of creating spare parts and holding inventories feels dated. Centralized production sites, expansive warehousing, and the complicated logistics of shipping components around the world are not the future and are not environmentally friendly.

"As the world's manufacturing supply chain moves to decentralized localized manufacturing, companies need to protect their royalties and guarantee authenticity. That is why we started developing 3DOS. The network uses NFT-based blockchain technology — allowing anyone to upload a design, receive royalties, and have it made anywhere in the world, on demand." — John Dogru, CEO of 3DOS.

Design, Manufacture and Monetize all on one platform.

3DOS has the vision to decentralize the manufacturing process, provide a flexible and transparent supply chain and generate new digital sources of income for everyone.

3DOS has the vision to decentralize the manufacturing process, provide a flexible and transparent supply chain and generate new digital sources of income for everyone.

3DOS is a Silicon Valley company founded in 2019, with a mission to build the world's largest on-demand decentralized manufacturing network, built on Web 3, using NFTs as a licensing tool.

