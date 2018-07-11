3DR Announces Site Scan Esri® Edition for Esri Users

The Site Scan Esri® Edition app will complement Esri's Drone2Map for ArcGIS software by providing full drone project mission planning and a simple workflow for transferring drone captured data into the Esri ArcGIS ecosystem. Users will be able to connect to ArcGIS Online with an Esri sign-in. The app will allow users to directly use Esri data layers from ArcGIS Online — including custom data layers from the user's FedRAMP authorized ArcGIS Online organization account — as base and reference data for their drone flight planning mission.

"I'm thrilled that we've been able to work with Esri to provide its users with flight planning and drone capture tools," said Chris Anderson, CEO of 3DR.

Esri customers can use any drone currently supported by Site Scan, including a variety of DJI drones. Site Scan also supports a custom version of the Yuneec H520 commercial drone, also announced today by 3DR, which is based on the Dronecode PX4 software and designed to be an open and secure drone option for use on US government projects.

"3DR has been a leader in the drone industry, and we are excited to support this development effort." said Cody Benkelman, Imagery Product Manager at Esri. "A drone flight planning app that connects directly to ArcGIS Online will provide great value to Esri's worldwide customer base, and simplify the process of ensuring successful projects using Drone2Map."

The Site Scan Esri® Edition app will be available on the Esri Marketplace in late September for free to ArcGIS customers. To learn more, visit 3dr.com/government.

3DR is a drone technology company based in Berkeley, California. Its flagship product, Site Scan, is a complete drone data platform built for construction and engineering professionals to help them build and manage the physical world. Site Scan, a secure, scalable platform, makes it safe and easy for businesses and public agencies to collect, process, and share aerial data. For more information on 3DR, visit 3dr.com.

