3EDGE Asset Management Appoints Monica Chandra as President

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3EDGE Asset Management LP, a leading multi-asset investment management firm, announced today the appointment of Monica Chandra as President. Chandra is a Managing Partner and part of 3EDGE's founding team and was most recently responsible for Business Development.

Chandra's appointment indicates the firm's current state: ready to take on the future, six years after its founding—building on a period of strong growth by helping clients meet their investment objectives.

Leading Asset Management Firm Monica Chandra. President of 3EDGE Asset Management

Chandra, one of 3EDGE's founding partners, brings over 25 years of management experience. She has a track record of taking innovative startups and established financial services firms to the next level.

Chandra has held high-profile executive positions at Fidelity Investments within the firm's retirement services and personal investing businesses, including Executive Vice President of Defined Contribution Product Development and Senior Vice President for Human Resources Strategy and Planning. Her significant entrepreneurial experience includes being Co-Founder and President of TurnRight Advice Solutions, an online mentoring platform for professional organizations and educational institutions. She was also on the co-founding team of What-if-I Financial, a provider of online advice-based investing, and Harbor Software, a visual database tools company.

Chandra serves on the Board of Trustees of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inc., and the Board of Trustees of the Museum of Fine Arts. She is a founding member of the Council for Women of Boston College and recipient of the 2007 Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award from Boston College's Carroll School of Management. In addition, she is active with the Boston chapter of TiE, the largest not-for-profit organization promoting entrepreneurship. Monica has a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Mumbai and a Master's in Business Administration from Boston College.

Offering inspiring thoughts about the first woman president of the firm, Stephen Cucchiaro, 3EDGE's CEO, and Chief Investment Officer, said, "3EDGE is poised for major opportunities in the investment market. 3EDGE has benefited enormously from Monica's entrepreneurial spirit and strong financial services experience. Monica's role as President allows me to focus even more of my time and effort working with our Investment Committee to formulate investment strategies on behalf of our clients. We are very excited for the many ways in which Monica will shape the future of our firm and the industry."

As Chandra assumes her new role, she remarked, "Steve is a true investment pioneer and visionary, and I look forward to building on the foundation Steve has laid for us and guiding 3EDGE in the rapidly evolving landscape of the investment management industry."

"There is an enormous opportunity for 3EDGE, and we couldn't be happier with Monica as our next President, helping us and our clients achieve continued success," says Dr. Robert Phillips, also one of 3EDGE's four founders and Managing Partners.

"I'm honored to be leading this firm into the next growth phase," Chandra said. "Finance is a field with too few women in leadership roles, even though women are increasingly making investment decisions for their families. I am proud to be part of a growing number of women leaders in finance. I hope to encourage more women and underrepresented minorities to choose careers and imagine leadership roles in this field."

"Over the last few years, we have built on our inclusive culture to deliver progressively more expanded and personalized solutions to serve the growing needs of our clients and business partners. I feel very fortunate to serve alongside an extraordinary team of professionals. We know that clients give us their hard-earned money and serving them to the best of our ability should always be our true north."

3EDGE Asset Management LP is a multi-asset investment management firm serving institutional investors, the advisor marketplace, and private clients. Currently, 3EDGE has over $1.5B in assets, with $1.4B in AUM and over $150M in assets under advisement, which includes non-discretionary assets managed by other registered investment advisers using 3EDGE's model portfolios. 3EDGE strategies act as tactical diversifiers, seeking to generate consistent, long-term investment returns, regardless of market conditions, while seeking to manage downside risks. The investment research process is driven by the firm's proprietary global capital markets model. It is tested over the widest variety of economic and market conditions, leveraging the team's decades of research and investment experience. For more information, please visit the 3EDGE website at 3edgeam.com.

Media Contact:

Hampton Bates Public Relations

Sylvia Hampton

O 603.570.4816

M 617.413.6764

E [email protected]

SOURCE 3EDGE Asset Management LP