3FEO Entertainment Announces Drive-In At The Fair

MIAMI, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3FEO Entertainment, a Coral Gables-based firm, announced plans to launch a multi-use drive-in theater at The Fair, home to the Annual Youth Fair at Coral Way and 109th Avenue in Miami, FL. "Drive-In at The Fair" will showcase classic motion pictures and family-friendly movies, live concerts, plays and other performances and events. The new outdoor theater will allow visitors to social distance and enjoy outdoor entertainment from the safety of their cars.

"Our goal is to bring the community and performers together in a way that keeps people safe but allows our entertainment industry to open up," said George Cabrera, President and CEO of 3FEO Entertainment. "This is a way to bring everyone together while meeting the demands of our 'new normal.'"

The Fair's latest attraction follows a national trend that has seen drive-in theaters making a comeback amid concerns over the coronavirus.

"The Fair has always been a place where the community can come for family fun. Even though we could not hold the 2020 Youth Fair, we wanted to find a way to bring our community out for an evening of safe enjoyment," said Eddie Cora, President of The Fair. "3FEO has a reputation of putting on quality entertainment events and is the perfect company to bring in for this flashback entertainment venue. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the movies and other live entertainment options."

Plans for Drive-In at The Fair call for allowing up to 260 cars to park on Fair grounds to watch film classics and family friendly screenings, concerts, plays and other events on large video screens in corner areas for easy viewing. The complex will include an outdoor stage for concerts and other live performances, with future plans including building a small circular stage for standup comedy and more intimate theater performances.

Visitors will be assigned numbered parking spaces when they buy their tickets online. They can also order food and beverages from their phone and have them delivered to their cars.

Drive-In at The Fair is expected to open this summer. To be the first to hear about grand opening plans, please follow @3FEOEntertainment on Instagram and on Facebook. For private events, please email [email protected].

SOURCE 3FEO Entertainment