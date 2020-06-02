3form Announces Partnership with Material Bank®

SALT LAKE CITY, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3form, leading manufacturer of sustainable architectural grade resin materials, glass and design solutions, today announced it has partnered with Material Bank to simplify the complex process of searching and sampling materials. This partnership enables 3form to expand its reach and continue its rapid growth by showcasing new product launches and materials for customers in a simple yet efficient way.

Material Bank powers complex searches across hundreds of manufacturers and thousands of materials in seconds, turning hours of work into minutes. 3form's attention to designers' multifaceted and evolving needs, along with Material Bank's proprietary platform, represents a strong strategic partnership that is poised to improve customer experience and generate new customers. The innovative service also aligns with 3form's comprehensive sustainability initiative by reducing the number of inbound packages to firms by over 70% and eliminating unnecessary shipments.

"We are excited to partner with Material Bank to drive new business and provide our customers a great e-commerce experience. We understand the customer journey is evolving and by joining the Material Bank platform we are able to engage with our target audience in a way that we couldn't before," said Karli Slocum, VP of Marketing at 3form.

The platform is utilized by a wide range of industries, including architecture and design, construction, real estate, government, retail, healthcare, education and hospitality. 3form in partnership with Material Bank helps make the formerly time- and resource-intensive processes around sampling simple, efficient and more sustainable. Material Bank's simplicity and speed has powered extraordinary growth with over 35,000 approved industry members who have used the platform to source billions of dollars of materials for more than 75,000 design projects since its official launch in January 2019.

"Our mission is to remove the friction that exists when searching and sampling materials. Our job is to make it easy for design professionals to access materials, and we are pleased to have 3form onboard with us and look forward to an incredibly successful future," said Material Bank founder and CEO Adam I. Sandow.

Learn more about 3form on Material Bank at www.MaterialBank.com.

About 3form

3form is a design-driven materials solutions company offering breakthrough sustainable products that help bring projects to life. Their approach promotes craftsmanship, community, sustainability, and respect for the environments where we work and live. 3form's product portfolio ranges from simple resin and glass materials to sophisticated solutions.

About Material Bank®

Material Bank® is a marketplace for design professionals and brands in the architecture and design industry, providing the fastest and most powerful way to discover and sample materials. The revolutionary platform powers complex searches across hundreds of brands in seconds. Samples ordered by midnight (ET) are delivered in a single box by 10:30 AM the next day—always free for design professionals. With a rapidly growing community of members, Material Bank is the easiest way for brands to connect with thousands of vetted design professionals in the specification process.

SOURCE 3form