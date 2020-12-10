3HO's Annual Winter Solstice Celebration Goes Digital

ESPANOLA, N.M., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3HO, the Healthy, Happy, Holy Organization, will host its annual Winter Solstice event online Dec. 18-21 in order to safeguard the health and wellbeing of its yogic community. The e-Solstice event, free to anyone who pre-registers, will give attendees a chance to experience some of the finest Kundalini Yoga teachers from around the world, learn recipes to enjoy the Solstice Diet at home, and tune into breakout groups and chat rooms for conversation and community.

Given that a digital celebration removes barriers of travel and capacity constraints, the e-Solstice event is more accessible than ever to practitioners as well as those interested in learning about Kundalini Yoga and Meditation. More than 7,000 individuals are expected to register and participate in this year's festivities.

"While we certainly miss the camaraderie of our Winter Solstice Sadhana Celebration in Florida, this year's e-Solstice allows us to bring yoga to homes and studios around the world," said Pritpal Kaur, CEO of 3HO. "It's an opportunity for the global Kundalini community, both long-time attendees as well as those new to Kundalini Yoga, to come together and create an uplifting atmosphere that cleanses the mind and restores the spirit — something we could all use more of after the long year."

The e-Solstice's Kundalini Yoga classes will be recorded so that attendees can participate at any time, even after the completion of the event. Breakout groups are available after classes for those looking to process experiences or delve deeply into specific topics. The e-Solstice will also feature workshops, morning Sadhana, live meditations, and many opportunities for community connection. For more information about the event and how to register, please visit www.esolsticeregistration.com.

About 3HO

3HO — the Healthy, Happy, Holy Organization —comprises people dedicated to living a life that uplifts and inspires. Founded in 1969, 3HO has become a vibrant, dynamic community of leaders, teachers, students and seekers of various faiths, persuasions and cultures practicing the time-proven technology of Kundalini Yoga and Meditation, grounded and centered in a philosophy of compassion and kindness. More information can be found at www.3ho.org.

