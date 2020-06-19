3HO's Summer Solstice Celebration moves online with over 5,300 participants

ESPANOLA, N.M., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3HO, the Healthy, Happy, Holy Organization that is part of the Siri Singh Sahib Corporation, has moved its annual Summer Solstice event — which normally gathers over 2,000 individuals in the mountains of northern New Mexico — to an online forum to protect the health and wellbeing of its yogic community during the coronavirus pandemic. Given that a digital celebration removes traditional barriers of travel and capacity constraints, the Summer Solstice event is accessible to more practitioners of Kundalini Yoga and Meditation than ever before, with more than 5,300 individuals registered to participate in this year's festivities, held June 19-21.

"It was with heavy hearts that we canceled our traditional Summer Solstice Sadhana, as we have created a truly uplifting and energizing environment in the high desert mountains for cleansing the mind and deepening our collective consciousness," said Pritpal Kaur, CEO of 3HO. "However, by moving our event online, we are able to connect with so many more Kundalini Yoga teachers and students during these critical days, and we take comfort in the knowledge that so many around the country and the world will be lifting their souls simultaneously."

3HO's Summer Solstice event is a yogic gathering that offers a rare opportunity to cleanse the mind, move beyond ego and feel spirits soar. The annual experience includes Kundalini Yoga workshops, morning Sadhana, live Kirtan, live music programs and community connection. This year's celebration is being conducted online at www.esolsticeregistration.com.

3HO — the Healthy, Happy, Holy Organization —comprises people dedicated to living a life that uplifts and inspires. Founded in 1969, 3HO has become a vibrant, dynamic community of leaders, teachers, students and seekers of various faiths, persuasions and cultures practicing the time-proven technology of Kundalini Yoga and Meditation, grounded and centered in a philosophy of compassion and kindness. More information can be found at www.3ho.org.

