3ICE Announces International Media Rights Agreement with ESPN

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3ICE, a new, six-team, independent, three-on-three professional ice hockey league in North America, has announced that it has agreed to an international multi-platform media rights agreement with ESPN.

ESPN will carry all nine of the league's tour-stops (totaling 52 games) on ESPN Player (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), ESPN on Star+ (Latin America), WatchESPN (affiliate authenticated in Oceania) and ESPN Play (affiliate authenticated in the Caribbean) across 185 countries where platforms are available. Eight of the tour-stops will feature all six teams, competing in bracket-style tournaments, which include three first-round games, two semifinals, followed by a title game. The season will culminate in playoffs and a final league championship in Las Vegas on August 20th, 2022.

"This is a fantastic agreement for our league, we could not be more excited to partner with a network like ESPN to help showcase the speed, skill and flat out excitement of 3ICE to the entire globe," said 3ICE's Founder & CEO, E.J. Johnston. "We cannot wait to be a part of ESPN's family of content and look forward to delivering the best part of hockey and a truly unique experience to the world through their platforms."

2022 3ICE Schedule

Week 1: Sat., June 18 - Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV, USA

Week 2: Sat. June 25 - Magness Arena, Denver, CO, USA

Week 3: Sat., July 2 - Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI, USA

Week 4: Sat., July 9 - Giant Center, Hershey, PA, USA

Week 5: Sat., July 16 - Budweiser Gardens, London, ON, Canada

Week 6: Sat., July 23 - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA, USA

Week 7: Sat., July 30 - Centré Vidéotron, Québec City, QC, Canada

Week 8: Sat., August 6 - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN, USA

Week 9: Sat., August 20 - Playoffs & Championship at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV, USA

About 3ICE

3ICE is a new and totally independent three-on-three professional ice hockey league in North America, created by Founder & CEO E.J. Johnston. Designed to give fans the speed, skill and excitement they love 100% of the time, the on-ice action moves at an unprecedented pace, providing the ultimate hockey experience. It's THE BEST PART OF HOCKEY. For more information on 3ICE, please visit www.3ice.com

