3M and Luxshare Technology Complete Agreement for Twin Axial Cable Technology from 3M

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM), 3M Innovative Properties Co. and Luxshare Technology Co., Ltd., (Luxshare) have signed a limited patent license agreement for the use of the Twin Axial Cable technology from 3M.

Twin Axial cable is widely used for high-speed data input/output (I/O) in data center servers. The agreement will give server designers and manufacturers greater flexibility when selecting high speed, 3M™ Twin Axial Cable supply options for cloud and enterprise server applications.

As part of the agreement, Luxshare, a global designer and manufacturer of cable assembly and connector system solutions for consumer, automotive, cloud and enterprise applications, has taken a global royalty-bearing patent license from 3M.

"The agreement with Luxshare Technology reflects 3M's ongoing commitment to work with some of the best manufacturers in the world to provide higher-quality, more innovative cable assembly solutions," said Kevin Twomey, global business director at 3M. "We are excited to utilize Luxshare's worldwide presence to bring new solutions that can meet the latest standards for high speed I/O interconnect."

"We are delighted to enter into this business agreement," said Henning Hansen, vice president of global sales, and advanced technology at Luxshare. "This license agreement highlights and compliments the broad potential of our unique interconnect technology R&D capabilities and further supports Luxshare-technologies strategy to build a sustainable, reliable, high density and high speed interconnects product platform."

3M™ Twin Axial Cables use 3M's robust intellectual property portfolio offering enabling them to be thin, foldable, and virtually resonance-free up to at least 40GHz. As one of the thinnest cables on the market, 3M Twin Axial Cables allow for more options in high-performance, dense servers and offer cost savings by helping to avoid PCB material upgrades and the need for retimers for server applications.

To learn more about 3M Twin Axial Cables, visit https://www.3m.com/twinax.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About Luxshare

Luxshare Precision is a global designer and manufacturer of cable assembly and connector system solutions for consumer, automotive, cloud, and enterprise applications. Dedicated to flexible design, agile manufacturing, and collaborative partnerships, we work with technology leaders to create innovative solutions that transform our industries. We change the rules. You change the world. Visit us at: www.en.luxshare-ict.com.

SOURCE 3M

Related Links

www.3m.com

