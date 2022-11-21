3M announces strategic reseller agreement with Rad AI for its incidental findings management and impression generation solutions

ST. PAUL. Minn., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M Health Information Systems (HIS) and Rad AI today announced a strategic sales partnership in which 3M will resell Rad AI's Continuity incidental findings management and Omni impression generation solutions as a value-add to customers using 3MTM M*Modal Fluency for Imaging solution.

"3M Fluency for Imaging and Rad AI's Continuity and Omni are complementary solutions that help to support and strengthen the entire speech-driven reporting workflow," said Michael Bee, 3M HIS vice president of clinician solutions. "Our goal in expanding this partnership is to provide solutions facilitating an efficient and accurate radiology reporting process that aids radiologists' lifesaving work and gives them valuable time back in their day, and that helps increase follow-up exam rates and decrease missed diagnoses to improve patient care."

"Rad AI and 3M are committed to using AI to streamline radiologist workflows and improve patient care. This partnership will expand the number of radiologists and patients who can benefit from our leading-edge products," said Dr. Jeff Chang, ER radiologist and Rad AI co-founder. "Our companies' solutions support not only improved patient safety and decreased liability for health systems, but also substantial time savings and lower burnout for radiologists."

Recognized by KLAS Research as #1 Best in KLAS in the Speech Recognition: Front-End Imaging category for 2022, 3M Fluency for Imaging is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered reporting solution that helps radiologists create accurate reports faster. Sophisticated natural language understanding enables radiologists to dictate diagnostic reports in real time, and computer-assisted physician documentation (CAPD) functionality delivers clinical insights within the reporting workflow to proactively address documentation gaps. Workflow management capabilities and customizable templates and macros can also reduce the burden of administrative tasks to mitigate burnout and create more time to care.

Rad AI Continuity closes the loop on follow-up recommendations for significant incidental findings in radiology reports. It handles a wide range of incidental findings and provides considerable customizability and automation. Using AI-driven automation, Rad AI Continuity ensures that appropriate patient follow up is communicated, ordered, scheduled and completed. This can help improve patient outcomes, reduce health system liability and create additional financial opportunity for health systems and radiology practices. Rad AI Omni automatically generates a customized impression from the findings and clinical indication dictated by the radiologist, which can help provide time per report and productivity savings.

To learn more about 3M Fluency for Imaging at the 2022 Radiology Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting taking place Nov. 27- Dec. 1 at McCormick Place in Chicago, visit 3M at South Hall booth #1729. Rad AI Omni demos will also be available at 3M's and Rad AI's RSNA booths.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

About Rad AI

Rad AI is the fastest growing radiologist-led AI company. In addition to being named "Best New Radiology Vendor" by AuntMinnie in October 2021, Rad AI was listed as one of the Digital Health 150 by CB Insights, as one of the most innovative digital health startups. In 2022, Black Book ranked Rad AI #1 in Mean KPI score, on its survey of 50 emerging solutions challenging the healthcare technology status quo, and Rad AI was recognized to the AI 100 by CB Insights, as one of the world's 100 most promising private AI companies. Learn more about Rad AI at www.radai.com or on Twitter @radai.

SOURCE 3M