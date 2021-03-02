3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor events:

JP Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 . Mike Roman , chairman and chief executive officer, and Monish Patolawala, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 8 a.m. EDT .

on . , chairman and chief executive officer, and Monish Patolawala, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at . Bank of America Global Industrials Conference 2021 on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 . Monish Patolawala, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 4:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. EDT .

These events will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

