3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor events:

Bernstein's 37 th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 . Mike Roman , chairman and chief executive officer, will speak at 8:00 a.m. EDT .

on . , chairman and chief executive officer, will speak at . UBS Global Industrial and Transportation Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 . Monish Patolawala, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 9:00 a.m. EDT .

These events will be webcast live, and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

Investor Contact:

Bruce Jermeland

(651) 733-1807

Tony Riter

(651) 733-1141

Media Contact:

Jennifer Ehrlich

(651) 736-9430

SOURCE 3M

Related Links

www.3m.com

