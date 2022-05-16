3M earns RBR50 Innovation Award for the 3M Finesse-it Robotic Paint Repair System

As an honoree of the 'Product Introduction' category, 3M is being recognized for introducing a new commercial solution which has the potential to positively impact markets or the robotics sector.

Widely recognized throughout the world as a leading indicator of robotics innovation leadership, the RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards are also a critical measure of robotics sector growth.

RBR editor Briana Wessling recognized the 3M Finesse-It Robotic Paint Repair System's ingenuity in her analysis.

"The Finesse-It Robotic Paint Repair System fills a unique hole in the robotic marketplace," Wessling said. "There are not many robots like it, and none that are as precise as 3M's system, despite the fact that nearly every car that comes off the assembly line needs some sanding and polishing. This is one of the most intensive manual operations on the assembly line, and 3M's system completely automates the process."

The 3M Finesse-It Robotic Paint Repair System also won a SURCAR award in October of 202 besting 23 other presentations for the honor.

About 3M :

