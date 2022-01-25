3M Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results.

"3M delivered a solid fourth-quarter performance – with notable strength in December – as we maintained our relentless focus on serving customers in a challenging external environment," said 3M chairman and chief executive officer Mike Roman. "Our team effectively managed supply chain disruptions, made good progress on pricing actions and controlled costs."

"Throughout 2021 we performed well, delivering full-year sales growth of 10 percent, robust cash flow and a strong increase in EPS. We also returned significant cash to shareholders, reduced debt and helped the world respond to COVID-19," Roman continued. "As we continue to actively manage our portfolio and improve our operations, we will prioritize investments in fast-growing end markets to drive long-term growth, as well as advance our commitment to sustainability. As we enter 2022, I am confident we will continue to grow our business and find new ways to apply science to improve lives."

Fourth-Quarter Results

Sales grew 0.3 percent year-on-year to $8.6 billion. Organic local-currency sales increased 1.3 percent. Foreign currency translation decreased sales by 1.0 percent year-on-year.

Total sales grew 4.1 percent in Consumer and 0.7 percent in Health Care, and decreased 1.5 percent in Transportation and Electronics, and 2.2 percent in Safety and Industrial. Organic local-currency sales grew 4.9 percent in Consumer and 1.6 percent in Health Care, and decreased 0.4 percent in Transportation and Electronics, and 1.3 percent in Safety and Industrial.

On a geographic basis, total sales grew 2.1 percent in the Americas, and decreased 0.2 percent in Asia Pacific, and 4.5 percent in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). Organic local-currency sales grew 2.2 percent in the Americas, 1.4 percent in Asia Pacific, and decreased 1.9 percent in EMEA.

Fourth-quarter earnings per share was $2.31 per share, down 4 percent year-on-year. Fourth quarter operating income was $1.6 billion with operating margins of 18.8 percent.

The company's operating cash flow was $2.0 billion with adjusted free cash flow of $1.5 billion contributing to adjusted free cash flow conversion of 110 percent. 3M returned $1.8 billion to shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2021, including $848 million in cash dividends and $938 million of gross share repurchases. See the "Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Measures" section for applicable information.

Fourth-Quarter Business Group Discussion

Safety and Industrial

Sales of $3.1 billion , down 2.2 percent in U.S. dollars. Organic local-currency sales decreased 1.3 percent, and foreign currency translation decreased sales by 0.9 percent.

, down 2.2 percent in U.S. dollars. Organic local-currency sales decreased 1.3 percent, and foreign currency translation decreased sales by 0.9 percent. On an organic basis:

Sales increased in closure and masking systems, abrasives, industrial adhesives and tapes, electrical markets and automotive aftermarket, and decreased in roofing granules and personal safety.

Segment operating income was $543 million , a decrease of 21.7 percent year-on-year; operating margins of 17.7 percent.

Transportation and Electronics

Sales of $2.3 billion , down 1.5 percent in U.S. dollars. Organic local-currency sales decreased 0.4 percent, and foreign currency translation decreased sales by 1.1 percent.

, down 1.5 percent in U.S. dollars. Organic local-currency sales decreased 0.4 percent, and foreign currency translation decreased sales by 1.1 percent. On an organic basis:

Sales increased in commercial solutions and advanced materials, and decreased in electronics, transportation safety and automotive and aerospace.

Segment operating income was $406 million , a decrease of 14.7 percent year-on-year; operating margins of 17.6 percent.

Health Care

Sales of $2.3 billion , up 0.7 percent in U.S. dollars. Organic sales increased 1.6 percent and, foreign currency translation decreased sales by 0.9 percent.

, up 0.7 percent in U.S. dollars. Organic sales increased 1.6 percent and, foreign currency translation decreased sales by 0.9 percent. On an organic basis:

Sales increased in separation and purification, food safety, health information systems and oral care, and decreased in medical solutions.

Segment operating income was $536 million , a decrease of 1.6 percent year-on-year; operating margins were 23.6 percent.

Consumer

Sales of $1.5 billion , up 4.1 percent in U.S. dollars. Organic sales increased 4.9 percent, and foreign currency translation decreased sales by 0.8 percent.

, up 4.1 percent in U.S. dollars. Organic sales increased 4.9 percent, and foreign currency translation decreased sales by 0.8 percent. On an organic basis:

Sales increased in consumer health and safety, stationery and office, home improvement and home care.

Segment operating income was $316 million , a decrease 0.4 percent year-on-year; operating margins were 21.4 percent.

Full-Year 2021 Results

Full-year 2021 sales increased 9.9 percent year-on-year to $35.4 billion. Organic local-currency sales increased 8.8 percent while acquisitions, net of divestitures, decreased sales by 0.5 percent. Foreign currency translation increased sales by 1.6 percent year-on-year.

Both GAAP and adjusted earnings were $10.12 per share, an increase of 8 percent on a GAAP basis and an increase of 14 percent on an adjusted basis, as referenced in the "Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Measures" section. Full-year operating income was $7.4 billion with operating margins of 20.8 percent.

The company's operating cash flow was $7.5 billion with adjusted free cash flow of $6.0 billion, contributing to adjusted free cash flow conversion of 101 percent for the year. In addition, 3M generated 19.5 percent return on invested capital. Refer to the "Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Measures" section.

For the full year, 3M paid $3.4 billion in cash dividends to shareholders and repurchased $2.2 billion of its own shares.

Strategic Update and 2022 Outlook Meeting

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information about 3M's financial results and estimates and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will," "should," "could," "target," "forecast" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance or business plans or prospects. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: (1) worldwide economic, political, regulatory, capital markets and other external conditions and other factors beyond the Company's control, including natural and other disasters or climate change affecting the operations of the Company or its customers and suppliers; (2) risks related to public health crises such as the global pandemic associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19); (3) foreign currency exchange rates and fluctuations in those rates; (4) liabilities related to certain fluorochemicals, including lawsuits concerning various PFAS-related products and chemistries, and claims and governmental regulatory proceedings and inquiries related to PFAS in a variety of jurisdictions; (5) legal proceedings, including significant developments that could occur in the legal and regulatory proceedings described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (the "Reports"); (6) competitive conditions and customer preferences; (7) the timing and market acceptance of new product offerings; (8) the availability and cost of purchased components, compounds, raw materials, labor, and energy (including oil and natural gas and their derivatives) due to shortages, increased demand and wages, logistics, manufacturing site disruptions or supply chain interruptions (including those caused by natural and other disasters and other events); (9) unanticipated problems or delays with the phased implementation of a global enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, or security breaches and other disruptions to the Company's information technology infrastructure; (10) the impact of acquisitions, strategic alliances, divestitures and other unusual events resulting from portfolio management actions and other evolving business strategies, and possible organizational restructuring; (11) operational execution, including scenarios where the Company generates fewer productivity improvements than estimated; (12) financial market risks that may affect the Company's funding obligations under defined benefit pension and postretirement plans; (13) the Company's credit ratings and its cost of capital; and (14) tax-related external conditions, including changes in tax rates, laws or regulations. Changes in such assumptions or factors could produce significantly different results. A further description of these factors is located in the Reports under "Cautionary Note Concerning Factors That May Affect Future Results" and "Risk Factors" in Part I, Items 1 and 1A (Annual Report) and in Part I, Item 2 and Part II, Item 1A (Quarterly Reports), as updated by applicable Current Reports on Form 8-K. The information contained in this news release is as of the date indicated. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this news release as a result of new information or future events or developments.

3M Company and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Millions, except per-share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three months ended December 31,

Year ended

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales

$ 8,612

$ 8,583

$ 35,355

$ 32,184

















Operating expenses















Cost of sales

4,698

4,388

18,795

16,605 Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,824

1,890

7,197

6,929 Research, development and related expenses

474

456

1,994

1,878 Gain on sale of businesses

—

—

—

(389) Total operating expenses

6,996

6,734

27,986

25,023 Operating income

1,616

1,849

7,369

7,161

















Other expense (income), net

52

118

165

366

















Income before income taxes

1,564

1,731

7,204

6,795 Provision for income taxes

227

321

1,285

1,337 Income of consolidated group

1,337

1,410

5,919

5,458

















Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiaries, net of taxes

3

(4)

10

(5) Net income including noncontrolling interest

1,340

1,406

5,929

5,453

















Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

1

1

8

4

















Net income attributable to 3M

$ 1,339

$ 1,405

$ 5,921

$ 5,449

















Weighted average 3M common shares outstanding – basic

574.9

578.7

579.0

577.6 Earnings per share attributable to 3M common shareholders – basic

$ 2.33

$ 2.43

$ 10.23

$ 9.43

















Weighted average 3M common shares outstanding – diluted

579.9

584.0

585.3

582.2 Earnings per share attributable to 3M common shareholders – diluted

$ 2.31

$ 2.41

$ 10.12

$ 9.36

3M Company and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)





December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,564

$ 4,634 Marketable securities – current

201

404 Accounts receivable – net

4,660

4,705 Inventories

4,985

4,239 Prepaids

654

675 Other current assets

339

325 Total current assets

15,403

14,982 Property, plant and equipment – net

9,429

9,421 Operating lease right of use assets

858

864 Goodwill and intangible assets – net

18,774

19,637 Other assets

2,608

2,440 Total assets

$ 47,072

$ 47,344 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities







Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt

$ 1,307

$ 806 Accounts payable

2,994

2,561 Accrued payroll

1,020

747 Accrued income taxes

260

300 Operating lease liabilities – current

263

256 Other current liabilities

3,191

3,278 Total current liabilities

9,035

7,948 Long-term debt

16,056

17,989 Other liabilities

6,864

8,476 Total liabilities

31,955

34,413 Total equity

15,117

12,931 Shares outstanding







December 31, 2021: 571,845,478







December 31, 2020: 577,749,638







Total liabilities and equity

$ 47,072

$ 47,344

3M Company and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)





Year ended December 31,



2021

2020 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$ 7,454

$ 8,113









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(1,603)

(1,501) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

—

(25) Purchases and proceeds from sale or maturities of marketable securities and investments – net

204

232 Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash sold

—

576 Other investing activities

82

138









NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(1,317)

(580)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Change in debt

(1,145)

(1,875) Purchases of treasury stock

(2,199)

(368) Proceeds from issuances of treasury stock pursuant to stock option and benefit plans

639

429 Dividends paid to shareholders

(3,420)

(3,388) Other financing activities

(20)

(98)









NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(6,145)

(5,300)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(62)

48









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(70)

2,281 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

4,634

2,353









Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 4,564

$ 4,634

3M Company and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Operating Income

Operating Income Margin

Income Before Taxes

Provision for Income Taxes

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income Attributable to 3M

Earnings Per Diluted Share

Earnings per diluted share percent change Q4 2020 GAAP

$ 1,849

21.5 %

$ 1,731

$ 321

18.6 %

$ 1,405

$ 2.41



Adjustments for special items:































None































Q4 2020 adjusted amounts (non-GAAP measures) (a)

$ 1,849

21.5 %

$ 1,731

$ 321

18.6 %

$ 1,405

$ 2.41





































Q4 2021 GAAP

$ 1,616

18.8 %

$ 1,564

$ 227

14.5 %

$ 1,339

$ 2.31

(4) % Adjustments for special items:































None































Q4 2021 adjusted amounts (non-GAAP measures) (a)

$ 1,616

18.8 %

$ 1,564

$ 227

14.5 %

$ 1,339

$ 2.31

(4) %

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Operating Income

Operating Income Margin

Income Before Taxes

Provision for Income Taxes

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income Attributable to 3M

Earnings Per Diluted Share

Earnings per diluted share percent change Full Year 2020 GAAP

$ 7,161

22.3 %

$ 6,795

$ 1,337

19.7 %

$ 5,449

$ 9.36



Adjustments for special items:































Significant litigation-related charges/benefits

17





17

56





(39)

(0.07)



Gain/loss on sale of businesses

(389)





(389)

(86)





(303)

(0.52)



Divestiture-related restructuring actions

55





55

9





46

0.08



Full Year 2020 adjusted amounts (non-GAAP measure) (a)

$ 6,844

21.3 %

$ 6,478

$ 1,316

20.3 %

$ 5,153

$ 8.85





































Full Year 2021 GAAP

$ 7,369

20.8 %

$ 7,204

$ 1,285

17.8 %

$ 5,921

$ 10.12

8 % Adjustments for special items:































None































Full Year 2021 adjusted amounts (non-GAAP measure) (a)

$ 7,369

20.8 %

$ 7,204

$ 1,285

17.8 %

$ 5,921

$ 10.12

14 %



__________________________ (a) In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also provides non-GAAP measures that adjust for the impact of special items. Special items for the periods presented include the items described in the section entitled "Description of Special Items". Operating income (measure of segment operating performance), income before taxes, net income, earnings per share, and effective tax rate are all measures for which 3M provides the reported GAAP measure and a measure adjusted for special items. The adjusted measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. The Company considers these non-GAAP measures in evaluating and managing the Company's operations. The Company believes that discussion of results adjusted for these items is meaningful to investors as it provides a useful analysis of ongoing underlying operating trends. The determination of these items may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

3M Company and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES – (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31, Major GAAP Cash Flow Categories (dollars in millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 2,005

$ 2,515

$ 7,454

$ 8,113 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

115

(259)

(1,317)

(580) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(2,412)

(1,802)

(6,145)

(5,300)





















Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31, Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure) (dollars in millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 2,005

$ 2,515

$ 7,454

$ 8,113 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(556)

(422)

(1,603)

(1,501) Free cash flow (b)

1,449

2,093

5,851

6,612 Adjustments for special items:















Significant litigation-related after-tax payment impacts

29

5

39

79 TCJA transition tax payment

—

—

77

33 Divestiture-related restructuring after-tax payment impacts

1

6

6

12 Adjusted free cash flow (c)

$ 1,479

$ 2,104

$ 5,973

$ 6,736

















Net income attributable to 3M

$ 1,339

$ 1,405

$ 5,921

$ 5,449 Adjustments for special items:















Significant litigation-related charges/benefits

—

—

—

(39) (Gain)/loss on sale of businesses

—

—

—

(303) Divestiture-related restructuring actions

—

—

—

46 Adjusted net income attributable to 3M (a)

$ 1,339

$ 1,405

$ 5,921

$ 5,153 Adjusted free cash flow conversion (c)

110 %

150 %

101 %

131 %



______________________________________ (b) Free cash flow is not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Therefore, it should not be considered a substitute for income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. The Company believes free cash flow is meaningful to investors as it functions as a useful measure of performance and the Company uses this measure as an indication of the strength of the company and its ability to generate cash.



(c) Adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion are not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, they should not be considered a substitute for income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for special items, less purchases of property, plant and equipment. Cash payments associated with special items in the determination of adjusted free cash flow are reflected net of applicable tax using the U.S. statutory corporate tax rate during the period of payment. It should not be inferred that the entire adjusted free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. The Company defines adjusted free cash flow conversion as adjusted free cash flow divided by net income attributable to 3M, adjusted for special items. Special items for the periods presented include the items described in section entitled "Description of Special Items". The Company believes adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion are meaningful to investors as they are useful measures of performance and the Company uses these measures as an indication of the strength of the company and its ability to generate cash.

3M Company and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES – (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)





Full Year

Full Year Return on Invested Capital (non-GAAP measure) (in millions)

2021

2020 Net income including non-controlling interest

$ 5,929

$ 5,453 Interest expense (after-tax) (1)

400

424 Adjusted net income (Return)

$ 6,329

$ 5,877









Average shareholders' equity (including non-controlling interest) (2)

$ 14,497

$ 11,507 Average short-term and long-term debt (3)

17,991

20,413 Average invested capital

$ 32,488

$ 31,920









Return on invested capital (non-GAAP measure) (d)

19.5 %

18.4 %









(1) Effective income tax rate used for interest expense

17.8 %

19.7 %









(2) Calculation of average equity (includes non-controlling interest)







Ending total equity as of:







March 31

$ 13,828

$ 10,214 June 30

14,516

10,925 September 30

14,530

11,959 December 31

15,117

12,931 Average total equity

$ 14,497

$ 11,507









(3) Calculation of average debt







Ending short-term and long-term debt as of:







March 31

$ 18,187

$ 22,495 June 30

18,248

20,762 September 30

18,165

19,598 December 31

17,363

18,795 Average short-term and long-term debt

$ 17,991

$ 20,413





(d) Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Therefore, ROIC should not be considered a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company defines ROIC as adjusted net income (net income including non-controlling interest plus after-tax interest expense) divided by average invested capital (equity plus debt). The Company believes ROIC is meaningful to investors as it focuses on shareholder value creation.

3M Company and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES – (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)





Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP

measure) (e)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-

GAAP measure) (e)



Three months ended December 31,

Three months ended December 31, (Dollars in millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Safety and Industrial

$ 696

$ 838

22.7 %

26.7 % Transportation and Electronics

517

589

22.4 %

25.2 % Health Care

695

702

30.5 %

31.1 % Consumer

355

353

24.1 %

24.9 % Corporate and Unallocated

(15)

12







Elimination of Dual Credit

(125)

(147)







Total Company

$ 2,123

$ 2,347

24.7 %

27.3 %





Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP

measure) (e)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-

GAAP measure) (e)



Year ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (Dollars in millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Safety and Industrial

$ 3,285

$ 3,346

25.5 %

28.5 % Transportation and Electronics

2,427

2,243

24.8 %

25.4 % Health Care

2,786

2,416

30.8 %

29.0 % Consumer

1,395

1,343

23.8 %

25.3 % Corporate and Unallocated

(56)

(72)







Elimination of Dual Credit

(553)

(521)







Total Company

$ 9,284

$ 8,755

26.3 %

27.2 %





Three months ended

Year Ended Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) (dollars in millions)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Net sales

$ 8,612

$ 8,583

$ 35,355

$ 32,184

















Net income attributable to 3M

1,339

1,405

5,921

5,449 Add/(subtract):















Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

1

1

8

4 (Income)/loss from unconsolidated subsidiaries, net of taxes

(3)

4

(10)

5 Provision for income taxes

227

321

1,285

1,337 Other expense/(income):















Interest (Income)/expense

110

136

462

500 Pension & OPEB non-service cost (benefit)

(58)

(18)

(297)

(134) Depreciation and amortization expense

507

498

1,915

1,911 Adjustments for special items:















Significant litigation-related charges/(benefits)

—

—

—

17 (Gain)/loss on sale of businesses

—

—

—

(389) Divestiture-related restructuring actions

—

—

—

55 Adjusted EBITDA (e)

$ 2,123

$ 2,347

$ 9,284

$ 8,755

















Adjusted EBITDA margin (e)

24.7 %

27.3 %

26.3 %

27.2 %

3M Company and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES – (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)

Three months ended December 31, 2021 (dollars in millions)

Safety and Industrial

Transportation and Electronics

Health Care

Consumer

Corporate and Unallocated

Elimination of Dual Credit

Total Company Net sales

$ 3,064

$ 2,306

$ 2,275

$ 1,476

$ —

$ (509)

$ 8,612





























Business segment operating income

(measure of segment operating

performance)

543

406

536

316

(60)

(125)

1,616 Add/(subtract):



























Depreciation and amortization

153

111

159

39

45





507 Adjustments for special items:



























None



























Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) (e)

$ 696

$ 517

$ 695

$ 355

$ (15)

$ (125)

$ 2,123





























Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP measure) (e)

22.7 %

22.4 %

30.5 %

24.1 %









24.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)

Three months ended December 31, 2020

(dollars in millions)

Safety and Industrial

Transportation and Electronics

Health Care

Consumer

Corporate and Unallocated

Elimination of Dual Credit

Total Company Net sales

$ 3,133

$ 2,341

$ 2,258

$ 1,418

$ (1)

$ (566)

$ 8,583





























Business segment operating income

(measure of segment operating

performance)

693

476

544

317

(34)

(147)

1,849 Add/(subtract):



























Depreciation and amortization

145

113

158

36

46





498 Adjustments for special items:



























None



























Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) (e)

$ 838

$ 589

$ 702

$ 353

$ 12

$ (147)

$ 2,347





























Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP measure) (e)

26.7 %

25.2 %

31.1 %

24.9 %









27.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) Year ended December 31, 2021

(dollars in millions)

Safety and Industrial

Transportation and Electronics

Health Care

Consumer

Corporate and Unallocated

Elimination of Dual Credit

Total Company Net sales

$ 12,880

$ 9,769

$ 9,050

$ 5,856

$ 2

$ (2,202)

$ 35,355





























Business segment operating income

(measure of segment operating

performance)

2,692

2,008

2,150

1,248

(176)

(553)

7,369 Add/(subtract):



























Depreciation and amortization

593

419

636

147

120





1,915 Adjustments for special items:



























None



























Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) (e)

$ 3,285

$ 2,427

$ 2,786

$ 1,395

$ (56)

$ (553)

$ 9,284





























Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP measure) (e)

25.5 %

24.8 %

30.8 %

23.8 %









26.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) Year ended December 31, 2020

(dollars in millions)

Safety and Industrial

Transportation and Electronics

Health Care

Consumer

Corporate and Unallocated

Elimination of Dual Credit

Total Company Net sales

$ 11,734

$ 8,833

$ 8,345

$ 5,311

$ (2)

$ (2,037)

$ 32,184





























Business segment operating income

(measure of segment operating

performance)

2,784

1,814

1,790

1,203

91

(521)

7,161 Add/(subtract):



























Depreciation and amortization

562

429

626

140

154





1,911 Adjustments for special items:



























Significant litigation-related charges/benefits

















17





17 (Gain)/loss on sale of businesses

















(389)





(389) Divestiture-related restructuring actions

















55





55 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) (e)

$ 3,346

$ 2,243

$ 2,416

$ 1,343

$ (72)

$ (521)

$ 8,755





























Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP measure) (e)

28.5 %

25.4 %

29.0 %

25.3 %









27.2 %



______________________________________ (e) Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to 3M, adjusted for net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest, (income)/loss from unconsolidated subsidiaries, provision for income taxes, other expense/(income), depreciation and amortization expense, and special items. For business segments, the Company defines adjusted EBITDA as business segment operating income (3M's measure of segment operating performance) adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. Special items for the periods presented include the items described in the section entitled "Description of Special Items". The Company considers these non-GAAP measures in evaluating and managing the Company's operations. The Company believes adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are meaningful to investors as they provide useful analyses of ongoing underlying operating trends.





Net Debt (non-GAAP measure)

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Total debt

$ 17,363

$ 18,795 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

4,792

5,068 Net debt (f)

$ 12,571

$ 13,727



______________________________________ (f) Net debt is not defined under U.S. GAAP and may not be computed the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company defines net debt as total debt less the total of cash, cash equivalents and current and long-term marketable securities. 3M believes net debt is meaningful to investors as 3M considers net debt and its components to be an important indicator of liquidity and a guiding measure of capital structure strategy.

3M Company and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES – (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)



Description of Special Items:

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also provides various non-GAAP measures that incorporate adjustments for the impacts of special items. Special items incorporated in the preparation of these non-GAAP measures for the periods presented include the items described below:

Significant litigation-related charges/benefits:

In the first quarter of 2020, 3M recorded a net pre-tax charge of $17 million ( $13 million after tax) related to PFAS (certain perfluorinated compounds) matters. The charge was more than offset by a reduction in tax expense of $52 million related to resolution of tax treatment with authorities regarding the previously disclosed 2018 agreement reached with the State of Minnesota that resolved the Natural Resources Damages lawsuit. These items, in aggregate, resulted in a $39 million after-tax benefit. In the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020, 3M made payments of approximately $35 million and $6 million , respectively, related to significant litigation-related matters. In the full year of 2021 and 2020, 3M made payments of approximately $49 million and $100 million , respectively, related to significant litigation-related matters.

Gain/loss on sale of businesses:

In the first quarter of 2020, 3M recorded a pre-tax gain of $2 million ( $1 million loss after tax) related to the sale of its advanced ballistic-protection business and recognition of certain contingent consideration. In the second quarter of 2020, 3M recorded a pre-tax gain of $387 million ( $304 million after tax) related to the sale of its drug delivery business.

Divestiture-related restructuring actions:

In the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, 3M made payments of approximately $1 million and $8 million , respectively, associated with divestiture-related restructuring actions.

made payments of approximately and , respectively, associated with divestiture-related restructuring actions. In the second quarter of 2020, following the divestiture of substantially all of the drug delivery business, management approved and committed to undertake certain restructuring actions addressing corporate functional costs and manufacturing footprint across 3M in relation to the magnitude of amounts previously allocated/burdened to the divested business. As a result, 3M recorded a pre-tax charge of $55 million ( $46 million after tax). In the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, 3M made payments of approximately $7 million and $14 million , respectively, associated with these restructuring actions.

Enactment/measurement period adjustments related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA)

In the full year of 2021 and 2020, 3M made payments of approximately $77 million and $33 million , respectively, related to the transition tax expense incurred as a result of the 2017 enactment of the TCJA.

3M Company and Subsidiaries SALES CHANGE ANALYSIS (g) (Unaudited)





Three months ended December 31, 2021 Sales Change Analysis by Geographic Area

Americas

Asia- Pacific

Europe, Middle East and Africa

World- Wide Volume – organic













(1.3) % Price













2.6 Organic local-currency sales

2.2

1.4

(1.9)

1.3 Divestitures

—

—

—

— Translation

(0.1)

(1.6)

(2.6)

(1.0) Total sales change

2.1 %

(0.2) %

(4.5) %

0.3 %











Three months ended December 31, 2021 Worldwide Sales Change by Business Segment

Organic local-

currency sales

Acquisitions

Divestitures

Translation

Total sales change Safety and Industrial

(1.3) %

— %

— %

(0.9) %

(2.2) % Transportation and Electronics

(0.4)

—

—

(1.1)

(1.5) Health Care

1.6

—

—

(0.9)

0.7 Consumer

4.9

—

—

(0.8)

4.1 Total Company

1.3

—

—

(1.0)

0.3







Year ended December 31, 2021 Sales Change Analysis by Geographic Area

Americas

Asia- Pacific

Europe, Middle East and Africa

World- Wide Volume – organic













7.5 % Price













1.3 Organic local-currency sales

9.8

8.5

6.3

8.8 Divestitures

(0.6)

—

(1.1)

(0.5) Translation

0.3

2.3

3.8

1.6 Total sales change

9.5 %

10.8 %

9.0 %

9.9 %







Year ended December 31, 2021 Worldwide Sales Change by Business Segment

Organic local-

currency sales

Acquisitions

Divestitures

Translation

Total sales change Safety and Industrial

7.8 %

— %

— %

2.0 %

9.8 % Transportation and Electronics

9.0

—

—

1.6

10.6 Health Care

8.6

—

(1.9)

1.7

8.4 Consumer

9.3

—

—

1.0

10.3 Total Company

8.8

—

(0.5)

1.6

9.9



______________________________________ (g) Total sales change is calculated based on reported sales results. The components of sales change include organic sales, acquisitions, divestitures, and translation. Organic sales include both organic volume impacts (which excludes acquisition and divestiture impacts) and selling price changes. Acquisition and divestiture impacts are measured separately for the first 12 months post-transaction.

3M Company and Subsidiaries

BUSINESS SEGMENTS

(Unaudited)

3M discloses business segment operating income as its measure of segment profit/loss, reconciled to both total 3M operating income and income before taxes. Note 19 to 3M's consolidated financial statements in its 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K describes 3M's business segments and measure of segment operating performance used by 3M's chief operating decision maker (CODM). As discussed therein, the measure of segment operating performance includes dual credit for certain related operating income and excludes certain expenses and income that are not allocated to business segments and instead reflected in Corporate and Unallocated. Additionally, the following special items are excluded from business segment operating income and, instead, are included within Corporate and Unallocated: significant litigation-related charges/benefits, gain/loss on sale of businesses, and divestiture-related restructuring actions.

Effective in the first quarter of 2021, the measure of segment operating performance used by 3M's CODM changed and, as a result, 3M's disclosed measure of segment profit/loss (business segment operating income) was updated. The change to business segment operating income aligns with the update to how the CODM assesses performance and allocates resources for the Company's business segments. The change included the following:

Changes in cost attribution

The extent of allocation and method of attribution of certain net costs were updated to result in fewer items remaining in Corporate and Unallocated and, instead, including them in 3M's business segments' operating performance. Previously, a larger portion of ongoing corporate staff costs and costs associated with centrally managed material resource centers was retained in Corporate and Unallocated. In addition, portions of pension costs and costs associated with certain centrally managed but ongoing business-related legal matters, along with certain insurance-related costs, were retained in Corporate and Unallocated.

Continued alignment of customer account activity

As part of 3M's regular customer-focus initiatives, the Company realigned certain customer account activity ("sales district") to correlate with the primary divisional product offerings in various countries and reduce complexity for customers when interacting with multiple 3M businesses. This impacted the amount of dual credit certain business segments receive as a result of sales district attribution.

Also effective in the first quarter of 2021, within 3M's Consumer business segment, certain safety products formerly within the Construction and Home Improvement Division and the Stationery and Office Division were moved to the newly named Consumer Health and Safety Division (formerly the Consumer Health Care Division).

The financial information presented herein reflects the impact of the preceding changes for all periods presented.

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, NET SALES



(Millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Safety and Industrial

$ 3,064

$ 3,133

$ 12,880

$ 11,734 Transportation and Electronics

2,306

2,341

9,769

8,833 Health Care

2,275

2,258

9,050

8,345 Consumer

1,476

1,418

5,856

5,311 Corporate and Unallocated

—

(1)

2

(2) Elimination of Dual Credit

(509)

(566)

(2,202)

(2,037) Total Company

$ 8,612

$ 8,583

$ 35,355

$ 32,184



BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, OPERATING INCOME



(Millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Safety and Industrial

$ 543

$ 693

$ 2,692

$ 2,784 Transportation and Electronics

406

476

2,008

1,814 Health Care

536

544

2,150

1,790 Consumer

316

317

1,248

1,203 Elimination of Dual Credit

(125)

(147)

(553)

(521) Total business segment operating income

1,676

1,883

7,545

7,070 Corporate and Unallocated















Special items:















Significant litigation-related (charges)/benefits

—

—

—

(17) Gain/(loss) on sale of businesses

—

—

—

389 Divestiture-related restructuring actions

—

—

—

(55) Other corporate expense - net

(60)

(34)

(176)

(226) Total Corporate and Unallocated

(60)

(34)

(176)

91 Total Company operating income

1,616

1,849

7,369

7,161

















Other expense/(income), net

52

118

165

366 Income before income taxes

$ 1,564

$ 1,731

$ 7,204

$ 6,795

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

Please note that the company announces material financial, business and operational information using the 3M investor relations website, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The company also uses the 3M news center and social media to communicate with our customers and the public about the company, products and services and other matters. It is possible that the information 3M posts on the news center and social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media and others interested in 3M to review the information posted on 3M's news center and the social media channels such as [email protected] or @3MNews.

