3M's new silicone adhesive helps improve lives of patients using wearable medical devices needing longer wear

"Medical devices are essential, and engineers need confidence their adhesive is strong enough to secure a heavier device for longer duration without causing trauma to the patient's skin upon removal," said Marcello Napol, Vice President of 3M Medical Device Solutions. "We leveraged 3M's 55+ years of skin adhesive know-how to push the envelope of silicone adhesives and create a new product that bridges this gap. The 2480 3M Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive is the first of its kind to offer the repositionable, gentle properties of silicone and achieve up to a four-day wear time, supporting heavier, more complex devices."

The new 2480 3M Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive provides increased sheer performance, higher tack, stronger adhesion and longer-wear duration. The adhesive is repositionable, flexible and conformable to work well with various medical devices, including continuous glucose monitoring systems, wearable monitors, sleep and incontinence devices. It is strongly bonded to the backing to minimize residue on both skin and production equipment. The 2480 3M Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive is compatible with ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization.

The new adhesive is part of a larger portfolio, with additional silicone adhesives to be introduced in 2021.

