3Oe Scientific's Iggy™ Wins Gold International Innovation Award

3Oe Scientific is a sci-tech company inventing and advancing new-to-the-world technologies, products, services, and businesses. Their first technology is the science of aqueous ozone for hand sanitation in the public health and healthcare spaces. "Iggy is the first ever all natural, green, sustainable improvement in hand hygiene technology," said Dr. Thomas Foust, CEO of 3Oe Scientific. "Our proprietary core technology is safe and effective against a broad spectrum of bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, other coronaviruses and drug-resistant germs. We are incredibly honored to receive this award."

The complete list of winners is showcased at www.edisonawards.com.

"The 2022 Edison Award winners are not only innovators, but also leaders in their field and community. We award this honor for the technological advances and the impact on industry. In our 35th year of recognizing true innovators, such as 3Oe Scientific, we know that their innovations will have long lasting effects on the world," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.

About 3Oe Scientific: 3Oe Scientific, headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, is a sci-tech company founded in 2018 with the mission of advancing new-to-the-world technologies. 3Oe Scientific works with top medical and engineering advisors, and is partnered with Mayo Clinic and other University advisors in developing and deploying its proprietary, patented technology: Iggy™, America's Most Award-Winning Hand Hygiene System. For more information, visit www.3Oescientific.com

About the Edison Awards: The Edison Awards™ is an annual honor designed to recognize excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation. Started in 1987 and named after Thomas Edison, the vision of the Edison Awards is guided by his legacy, vision and the Menlo Park team who successfully brought an unprecedented number of innovations to the market. Edison Award recipients represent "game changing" products, services and excellence in leadership and innovation. For more information about the Edison Awards, complete program and a list of winners, visit www.edisonawards.com

For more information, visit www.3Oescientific.com.

For current coverage on Iggy™ and 3OeScientific please view: https://www.3oescientific.com/media



Media Contact:

Kelley Lubitz

[email protected]

SOURCE 3Oe Scientific