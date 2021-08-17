3Pillar Global Named Among Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for 9th Time

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced it was included on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S.

"Between the pandemic, political divisions, and economic uncertainty, we've faced unprecedented challenges over the past year. But our global team never once faltered in its commitment to helping our clients not only survive, but thrive in an increasingly digital economy," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global. "I truly couldn't be more proud of our employee's accomplishments, nor could I be more optimistic about our company's future."

This is the ninth time the company has been listed on the Inc. 5000. Over the last 18 months, 3Pillar Global has grown from a team of 1,000 to nearly 2,000, established a presence in 5 new countries, acquired three new companies, and experienced exponential revenue growth.

A large part of 3Pillar's success is due to its signature Product Mindset approach to digital product development. All of the company's nearly 2,000 - despite working and living in vastly different countries from across the globe - are trained to serve a wide variety of clients by building for customer needs, quickly adapting to change, and minimizing time to value creation. This framework allows 3Pillar to help clients thrive in the rapidly changing digital economy and offer adaptable, scalable, and revenue-generating products.

"The Product Mindset has come to the rescue over and over again throughout our company's history," said Heather Combs, CCO of 3Pillar Global. "While many companies find themselves overwhelmed by the pace of change in the digital economy and barely able to tread water, this mindset empowers us and our clients to thrive under dynamic circumstances. Our research has proved this multiple times, but the pandemic showed the power of our framework more than any study ever could."

The Inc. 5000 provides an annual ranking of America's fastest growing private companies. The companies named in the 2021 list collectively represent $248 billion in annual revenue.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of Product Strategy & Design Jessica Hall (available September 2019).

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

