3Pillar Global Named Among Top Midsize Agile Software Development Service Provider Firms by Independent Research Firm

FAIRFAX, Va., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative digital products, was named a "Strong Performer" in a new report titled "The Forrester Wave™: Midsized Agile Software Development Service Providers, Q2 2019," from Forrester, one of the world's top research and advisory firms.

"Co-innovating with our clients has been a hallmark of 3Pillar's work from day one, and we're thrilled that co-innovation is recognized as a key differentiator in this report from Forrester," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global. "At 3Pillar, we believe the best products are designed to solve for real customer needs, and we collaborate with our clients to identify those needs and develop adaptive, revenue generating solutions."

The report outlines the strengths of 13 software development service firms. 3Pillar Global was rated as a strong performer, the second highest designation in the report, based on its scores in the current offering and strategy categories. Customer references praised its developers' high quality and productivity, as well as their proactive participation in co-creation.

The Forrester Wave evaluates service providers through company questionnaires, client interviews and strategy briefings and demonstrations to provide member companies a purchasing guide to the leading technology service vendors. Click here for the full "Forrester Wave™: Midsized Agile Software Development Service Providers, Q2 2019."

3Pillar was most recently included in Forrester's report "How to Select An Experience Design Provider, North America, 2018." In addition, 3Pillar recently commissioned Forrester Consulting to survey digital product decision makers on how they strategize and prioritize digital product development. 3Pillar and Forrester will present a webinar on June 18, 2019, sharing the results of this research. For more information, visit productmindset.com.

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds innovative, revenue generating digital products, enabling businesses to quickly turn ideas into value. 3Pillar balances business-minded thinking with engineering expertise in disruptive technologies such as mobile, cloud, and big data to develop products that meet real business needs. To date, 3Pillar's products have driven over $1 billion in revenue for industry leaders like CARFAX, PBS, and numerous others. For more information, visit www.3pillarglobal.com. To view current job openings and learn more about the company culture, visit http://careers.3pillarglobal.com./

SOURCE 3Pillar Global

Related Links

https://www.3pillarglobal.com

