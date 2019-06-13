3Pillar Global Named Outsourcing Development Services Firm of the Year by Software and Information Industry Association

FAIRFAX, Va., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative digital products, was named the Outsourcing Development Services Firm of the Year at the 2019 CODiE Awards, presented on June 12, 2019, by the Software and Information Industry Association.

"By applying the 'Product Mindset' we've helped clients build digital products that bring incredible value. It's an honor to be recognized by our peers at SIIA for this work," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global. "This award provides further encouragement that this way of thinking is helping us and our clients thrive in the digital economy."

The CODiE Award for Outsourcing Development Services Firm of the Year recognizes leading technology development firms for outstanding innovation and achievement in developing and deploying IT products and systems for clients. 3Pillar received the 2019 honor in recognition of its work to build revenue-generating, customer-centric digital products for clients in the retail and media industries.

Presented annually for more than 30 years, the CODiE Awards are national peer-recognized honors for outstanding products, individuals and firms in the business and education technology industries. Winners across nearly 100 categories in business products, education products and company awards are evaluated on category-specific criteria by expert judges and recognized at the annual CODiE Award Winner Announcement Celebration in San Francisco. For more information on the SIIA CODiE Awards, click here.

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds innovative, revenue generating digital products, enabling businesses to quickly turn ideas into value. 3Pillar balances business-minded thinking with engineering expertise in disruptive technologies such as mobile, cloud, and big data to develop products that meet real business needs. To date, 3Pillar's products have driven over $1 billion in revenue for industry leaders like CARFAX, PBS, and numerous others. For more information, visit www.3pillarglobal.com. To view current job openings and learn more about the company culture, visit http://careers.3pillarglobal.com/.

