3Pillar Global Welcomes Former Accenture Software Head Michael Detwiler As Newest Board Member

FAIRFAX, Va., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global ("3Pillar"), a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced the addition of Michael Detwiler, executive chairman of Class Valuation, a service and technology innovator in the financial services space, to its Board of Directors.

"Mike has a wealth of experience in growing innovative, digital-first companies, and we're thrilled he's putting that expertise to work for 3Pillar," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global. "His career in technological innovation for the financial services industry and multiple successful business acquisitions will be a great resource as we move forward with extending our digital capabilities, pursuing strategic M&A and deepening our client services in key industries."

Detwiler brings two decades of experience in the technology innovation and financial industries to his role on 3Pillar's Board of Directors. He co-founded Mortgage Cadence, a ground-breaking SaaS-based mortgage platform, in 1999, and he served as the company's CEO until it was acquired by Accenture in 2013. He continued his work with Accenture as Senior Managing Director and head of Accenture Software and Accenture Products and Platforms, before investing in and joining valuation firm Class Valuation in 2018.

Detwiler's addition to the board is the latest step in a significant growth phase for 3Pillar that was kicked off by a new investment partnership with New York-based private equity investor CIP Capital. Mike joins 3Pillar Founder and CEO David Dewolf and fellow board members Justin Lipton, Managing Partner at CIP Capital, and Mike Grady, Principal at CIP Capital, as the fourth member of what is expected to be a five-member Board of Directors. "I am thrilled to join the 3Pillar board in partnership with David and CIP Capital," said Detwiler. "I have followed David and the 3Pillar team for some time and have watched their growth by leading with a product mindset and a return on investment strategy. 3Pillar always puts its clients first while helping them navigate the continued evolution into a digital world."

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of Product Strategy & Design Jessica Hall.

